What a year! 2021 and some of the things that defined it

If one asked you about the defining thing of the last year, the answer would be Covid-19. In late December 2019, China reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) that it had cases of a strange disease in its Wuhan Province.

The disease was said to be similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 - a viral infection. Ever officious, in February 11, 2029, the WHO gave the name Covid-19 to the disease. This disease has affected every aspect of human life from the economy, social life, religion, security, health, travel and even politics. The whole world panicked in the face of this pandemic for the last two years. The behaviours of the disease was uncertain. There was no treatment and no vaccine available. Some people preached desperate measures ranging from drinking detergents to taking herbal concoctions of unknown ingredients. Others believed that the end-time written about in the Book of Revelations had arrived. Covid became the great equaliser by exposing the vulnerabilities shared by all countries. Even the most developed countries writhed in agony.

The other thing that defined 2021 is climate change. Like Covid-19, which has become a ball in a game of global political ping pong, climate change also has it prophets and heretics. The prophets profess unbending faith while the heretics proclaim their belief that the whole thing is a hoax. While the debate rages between the proponents and denialists, global warming threatens human life and livelihoods. No wonder one of the signature events of 2021 was the Edinburgh meeting on climate change. For once the debate attracted some honest voices telling countries like the US to climb down from their moral high horse, especially after outsourcing their factories to China then turning around to blame China for global warming! Global warming threatens our survival because it leads to more diseases and natural disasters. Some of the figures are sobering. A 1.5 percent increase in temperature will see four percent of mammals lose their habitat. An increase of two percent will see eight percent of mammals lose their habitat and an increase of three percent will make 41 percent of mammals lose their habitat.

Also, 2021 saw America descend into the moral abyss of a power contestation reminiscent of the civil war and Watergate. A horde of pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol and broke into the legislative chambers and offices. “Hang Mike Pence, Hang Mike Pence,” they chanted as they erected gallows just outside the Capitol. The mob violently attacked the capital police, injuring more than 150 of them. Five people died during the insurrection.

Many analysts have attempted to explain the insurrection by blaming Trump and accusing him of having despotic ambitions. But Trump is in reality a symptom of a systemic crisis in America and many of the imperial powers. Previously the crisis was masked by international exploitation. With scaled down empires their feet of clay became exposed. In his book Neo-Colonialism: The Highest Stage of Imperialism, Kwame Nkrumah gave an apt explanation for this crisis whose crest was the January 6 insurrection. Nkrumah wrote: “When Africa becomes economically free and politically united, the monopolists will come face to face with their own working class in their own countries, and a new struggle will arise within which the liquidation and collapse of imperialism will be complete.”