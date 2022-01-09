Prime

What a year! 2021 and some of the things that defined it

Norbert Mao

By  Norbert Mao

What you need to know:

  • The other thing that defined 2021 is climate change. Like Covid-19, which has become a ball in a game of global political ping pong, climate change also has it prophets and heretics.

If one asked you about the defining thing of the last year, the answer would be Covid-19. In late December 2019, China reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) that it had cases of a strange disease in its Wuhan Province. 

