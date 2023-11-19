In primary school, I recall having debates as part of our education. This was sometimes fun and other times very challenging depending on the topic coupled with whether you were opposing or proposing the debate topic.

When debating fundamentally, the question we are trying to answer with our communication is, what are you for? Thinking through this, I realise that it does not matter which side you are on, what counts is the fact that in that instance you are for something. Right?

In last week’s article, we divulged into how we can connect better with people by answering questions about care, help, and trust. Essentially putting others before ourselves.

This week let us take this further and challenge ourselves by asking the question, what are we for? I do not know about you, but, when I think through this question as well as work to apply the concepts from last week’s article, I find myself being stretched in my thoughts and actions. This is a good thing because when we are stretched in this manner, it implies growth is taking place. How do we put others first while knowing what we are for?

In his book Know What You’re for: A Growth Strategy for One, An Even Better Strategy for Life Jeff Henderson delivers some leadership wisdom.

Essentially the book is framed around two important questions: What do you want to be known for? And, what are you known for? Throughout the book, we encounter thought provoking ways to answer these questions, especially the latter.

One of the key takeaways is realising that whether you are a business leader, a change advocate, or a movement maker, your messaging should not be about self but rather people centric.

In other words, the focus is people. This brings us back to the understanding that even though the question we are answering is about us, still people always come first.

This concept is a little challenging, especially in these times when what is commonly being communicated is often about what we are against. To circle back to the debate scenario, a good debater will always make the case for what they are for and not what they are against.

In other words, if you were the opposing debater, the argument is for why you are opposing and if you on the proposing side the argument is why you are proposing. In essence answering what you are for.

What that does is help the other person know what you truly stand for. To be honest this may sound counterintuitive because today it seems easier to express what we are against.

If we take time to evaluate our messaging whether in leadership, business, schools, marketing, etc…, how often is that message about what we are for rather than what we are against.

Personally, it feels like it is much easier to communicate what I am against by pointing to other people or circumstances rather than what I am for.

We ought to intentionally think about what we are communicating to make sure it answers what we are for. And if we are truly expressing what we are for then our focus should be about the other rather than self.

Recall the framework of Jeff’s book that is centred around the two questions; what do you want to be known for, and what are you known for? When we practice and communicate the latter question and the focus is on people, then we have intentionally answered the first question of what we want to be known for.

Think about it, if someone was to write your biography at this current point in time about your life, what would you want it to read like? Do the people we impact, and influence know what we are for? Will the biography contain what we want to be known for?

That is a challenge for each one of us to intentionally communicate what we are known for while putting others first. Let us spend time pondering on what we can do about what we want to be known for.

I believe in you. In virtue and wisdom lead the world.