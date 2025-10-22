What became of Lubigi, Munyonyo wetland evictions?

Around mid-last year, the serene Lubigi wetland, a crucial ecological buffer for Uganda’s capital, Kampala, became the centre stage for brutal evictions of thousands of illegal encroachers by officials from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and security personnel. Locals, some of whom had lived there for their entire lives, watched helplessly as heavy earth-moving machines razed what they called their homes.

As the evictions raged on, Nema came out vowing that they would not relent on the encroachers in the Lubigi wetland. The evictions were aimed at clearing the wetland of all forms of encroachment, including residential and commercial structures, as Nema emphasised the wetland's critical role in flood control, water purification, and biodiversity. Two months later, Nema turned its heat on the residents along a section of Munyonyo- Busabala for extensively encroaching on the wetlands by establishing settlements, hence threatening the ecological balance and sustainability of the wetland.

My concern is that it’s over a year now, ever since the evictions were carried out in Lubigi and Munyonyo wetlands but to date, several houses exist, structures with crosses still erect, a sign that they were among those to be razed but haven’t. The bigger issue, however, goes beyond Lubigi and Munyonyo. Is Lubigi, Munyonyo just a symbolic gesture? Or is it the start of a broader, long-term plan? If we are serious about saving our wetlands — and we should be — then we need permanent solutions, not just one-off evictions. This includes:

Public awareness and education: Many encroachers move into wetlands out of ignorance or misinformation. A consistent, nationwide awareness campaign can prevent future occupation before it starts. Clear wetland boundaries: Government agencies must finalise and publicise wetland maps. People need to know where not to build — and those maps should be enforced, not ignored. Equitable enforcement: Whether in Lubigi, Munyonyo, or elsewhere, enforcement must be fair. There should be no exceptions based on status, influence, or wealth.

Compensation and resettlement: For those already living in wetlands, especially vulnerable families, evictions must come with humane alternatives — affordable housing, compensation, or relocation programmes. Restoration and protection: Once wetlands are cleared, they must be protected from re-encroachment. Planting reeds, building barriers, and deploying local monitors can help restore their natural function. As a Ugandan, I fully support the restoration of our wetlands.

But I also believe that it must be done in a way that respects people, ensures fairness, and considers the long- term. Today it's Lubigi, tomorrow it could be Munyonyo, Nakivubo, or another wetland silently disappearing. So, I ask: what is the national plan? Are we only acting when the media shines a spotlight? Or will we take the bold step of protecting all our wetlands with equal urgency? The clock is ticking.