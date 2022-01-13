Bricks that survive furnace-hot kiln baking fire often build structures that last. And as Juliana Kanyomozi sang, “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.” The fear of the unknown is the enemy of change until it threatens existence and change becomes not only necessary, but critically inevitable. When we are faced with crossroads in life only the sense of where we want to go, or the willingness to change course, gives us hope and zeal to seek adjustments.

For two years running the Covid-19 snare has, and relentlessly continues, to unforgivingly drain in many aspects! Even more puzzling is occurrences that may not be easily reversible, if not impossible.

We have suffered losses of all manner; children have been locked out of school for two years—and just when we would sigh for their re-opening, some schoolgirls are either pregnant, or they have a baby to their name!

I have read and heard about some people suggesting that such girls should not be allowed back in school for “their immorality”, never mind that the males responsible for this mess move about scot-free, and are allowed to further their education while the girls are doomed to early motherhood or fatal abortions! One such suggestion, unfortunately, came from a religious prelate!

While I do not condone moral laxity, I think it will be unfair to squarely condemn these young girls without querying if their custodians offered them requisite instruction and protection.

Before the religious “sacrifice these girls at the altar of morality”, have they, as expected society’s conscience, duly played their role? God forbid, what if, as it might turn out, some religious prelates are found culpable? Do you know the quote, “What cannot be cured must be endured”, attributed to English writer Robert Burton? Whatever his circumstances were, looking at the gloom and uncertainty that continue to indiscriminately threaten our existence—individually or corporately, Burton’s quote has never been timelier

We know now that Covid-19 will not cease soonest, and its ravages continue to abound. Accordingly, we must proactively contrive in ways enhancing further survival without unnecessarily thwarting citizenry equitable and wholesome development. We must exercise exuberating endurance and adapt lest we suffer grievous quality human capital and socio-economic transformation deficits in the near future.

Until sufficient safety is assured, existing remedying SOPs must remain uncompromisingly in force—and new interventions encouraged if found palatable to people’s health.

The education sector will undoubtedly struggle to bring up-to-speed learners who have been out of school for nearly two years—some either pregnant or lactating; and others divided between income generating hustles they had ventured into—plus, of course, especially for private institutions, staff drain—where some workers previously in key roles, have since moved on.

Teachers will need to be unusually innovative, tolerant and understanding to the learners. On their part, the learners must work double hard to compensate the lost time. Parents will have to scratch ground not only to raise tuition fees for their children, but might also have to give them more grab—so it is called, and pocket money for, in a bid to survive, some schools may feed them poorly—which, of course, is inexcusable!

Times will be tough, but remember these, as American Christian author, Robert Harold Shuller noted, do not last; only tough people do! Shun same-old-stories: the old is gone; the new normal reigns—pour new wine only in new wineskins. You might want to reflect on the words contained in a prayer attributed to American theologian, Reinhold Niebuhr, “God grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change; Courage to change those I can; and Wisdom to know the difference.” Save the pregnant Schoolgirls’ future!