What cannot be cured must be endured

Author: Patrick Katagata. PHOTO/FILE

By  Patrick Katagata Jr

What you need to know:

  • While I do not condone moral laxity, I think it will be unfair to squarely condemn these young girls without querying if their custodians offered them requisite instruction and protection.

Bricks that survive furnace-hot kiln baking fire often build structures that last. And as Juliana Kanyomozi sang, “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.” The fear of the unknown is the enemy of change until it threatens existence and change becomes not only necessary, but critically inevitable. When we are faced with crossroads in life only the sense of where we want to go, or the willingness to change course, gives us hope and zeal to seek adjustments. 

