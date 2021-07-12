What Covidex says on capacity of varsities

By Emilly C. Maractho More by this Author

It must be a roller-coaster for Prof Patrick Ogwang, the developer of Covidex and founder of Jena Herbals Limited, the outfit that owns it, until the law decides otherwise.

There is considerable anecdotal evidence as per its efficacy, enough to have caused the National Drugs Authority (NDA) to give it a nod as supportive treatment for Covid-19. Even sceptics, once that was done, began stocking. And the quite life of Prof Ogwang as he knew it, was over.

Everything has since marked the arrival of Covidex, including fake ones and a runaway price. Covidex quickly became the green gold of Uganda, with most pharmacies running out of it in the last week.

Before Covidex became really famous, Prof Ogwang was just another academic. Clearly recognised for his work before, but he must have bypassed many Ugandans. Even I did not know about Prof Ogwang, until my cousin posted Covidex on our family WhatsApp group, and got my attention.

For the range of achievements under Prof Ogwang’s belt with herbal medicine innovations, it was a surprise he seemed to be coming literally, from nowhere. Then the craze to know the man behind what had quickly become a miracle Covid-19 drug for many Ugandans began.

Despite the many products he has developed, Covidex has hit a code because of the times we are in. This wave of Covid-19 has seen many people nursing or loosing family members, making it a reality in homes. And if you hear something works miracles when ambulances are lining up on Mulago streets, you must place your trust in something.

I am sure his other products have positive anecdotal and even scientific evidence too. As a matter of fact, there are many products on the market that many people can positively relate with, but that has not gained as much popularity as Covidex.

The poor attitude towards herbal medicine is because most people treat them like they would traditional medicine from men and women, the kinds that give concoctions for people to keep their marriages or get rich, and so on.

Our collective national attitude towards herbal medicine is indifferent, to say the least. Yet there is plenty of innovations out there.

For instance, a few years ago, I had a terrible cough that was not going anywhere. A friend heard me cough violently and sent her driver to bring me Kabuti, a herbal cough syrup. It was my first time to hear of it. Since I had a feeling the cough was taking me to the grave, I took it faithfully, and in a few days I was okay. It cost Shs2,000 at the time and that was the only bottle I took.

Now Kabuti has a special place in my medicine Cabinet and I have never taken antibiotics for cough since 2014, partly because I fear medicine. But I am always amused when people find Kabuti in my house, their facial expression is funny and they ask how I can possibly be taking Kabuti. I ask them why it is in authentic pharmacies.

Even then, I must confess, that it is the only herbal medicine I have bought. I am still one of those people who run to the doctors even with a cramped neck that is possibly hurting from working too long and been chased home without any tablets many times. I am yet to buy Covidex, since everyone appears to have it stashed away.

Experience has shown that there are many plants that, with good research, can be turned into natural remedies for almost everything. When I watched the documentary ‘good hair’, by Chris Rock, I started to do some research into natural hair products. I was amazed by the range of plant based hair oils that included shea, aloe vera, rosemary, eucalyptus and so on. The amount of research out there was staggering.

The research into natural hair remedies for natural African hair was largely fueled by a change in attitude. The attitude towards what is seen as good and bad hair changed for the good of that research. Today, the range of products for managing natural hair without fuelling the cultural imperialism that older generation of women endured is simply amazing.

Maybe the change in attitude towards herbal medicine driven by Covidex and its perceived efficacy will fuel more research to supplement the work of other professionals like Dr Grace Nambatya, the director of research at the Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Institute.

Prof Ogwang represents the often abundant and available talent that is littered all over this country in various universities minding their business, with the public barely paying attention and constrained by lack of funding and infrastructure to do more.

With all its serious devastating effects, Covid-19 should make us rethink many of our ways. One of that should be the nature of higher education and how the many well educated people sitting in ivory towers can be more relevant to society. If research was well funded, so much more would come out of our universities.

Ms Maractho (PhD) is the head and senior lecturer, Department of Journalism and Media Studies at UCU.

emillycm@gmail.com