What did Museveni give Congo president Tshisekedi?

On October 30, President Felix Antoine Tshilombo wa Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo visited President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni of Uganda.

This meeting came after a relatively lengthy period of no-communication between the two leaders. In spite of the frosty relationship between the two leaders, their respective armies are involved in joint operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This operation, code-named Operation Shujaa, is against Ugandan rebels using the Congo as rear bases. It is said that matters had become so frosty that even the “note verbal” (formal diplomatic communication) were ignored from the Kinshasa side of things.

As we have written before, Uganda’s designated Ambassador to Kinshasa had not been formally accredited (and only survived on his friendly relationship with the Congolese president). And needless to say, Uganda’s defence attaches (formerly military attaches) were not accredited. One of them is now in Algeria and the other is currently holding an active command position.

And so the meeting between Mr Museveni and Mr Felix Tshisekedi was some kind of breakthrough (and ice breaker to some more things). As is common with such things, it is rumoured that some third party was involved. We can bet an off-command UPDF major general was detailed to go to South Africa to do the diplomatic engagements.

And then Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, the commander of the UPDF Lands Forces was sent to Kinshasa. He was accompanied by command elements of the MTN Div (UPDFs Mountain Division. The Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga delegation then played special envoy by delivering a special message from Mr Museveni to President Felix Antoine Tshilombo wa Tshisekedi.

Our sources in Kinshasa tell us that the idea of travelling to Kampala was communicated to the Kayanja delegation even before they sat down for business.

“President Tshisekedi”, who is said to have been in a jovial mood while meeting the Kayanja delegation, “said he wanted to visit Kampala even before he read Mr Musevenis message.” And so, on October 30, the visit happened.

The question now is: What did Mr Museveni of Uganda discuss with President Felix Antoine Tshilombo wa Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo?

There are three aspects in the current diplomacy between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo: the so-called MCR (Museveni's Congo Roads), Operation Shujaa (a joint operation bringing elements of UPDF and FARDC together), and the M23 rebels fighting Felix Antoine Tshilombos government.

Uganda claims it does not support M23 rebels. But the Congolese have been hard to convince about Ugandas position. However, even if Uganda doesn’t support M23 rebels, the Congolese are perturbed by the fact that Uganda does not openly support the Congolese in their fight against M23 rebels.

So, what did Mr Museveni give Mr Tshisekedi? Will Uganda become more open in their diplomatic and military support for the DRC in their fight against 23?

A friend in Kinshasa told me that Mr Museveni gave Mr Tshisekedi strategic advice. He also reassured Mr Tshisekedi of his commitment on the Musevenis Congolese Roads.