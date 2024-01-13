What did the Speakers learn from CSPOC

Before I start on the unshrouded uncertainty of whether the duo of big spenders learnt something and how we shall benefit from their newly acquired knowledge, I must confess that I enjoyed the photo opportunity in which they were delighted throughout the conference.

Since the biennial conference was partly about an opportunity to share best practice on parliamentarians as effective legislators and representatives, my question is, did ours learn something, especially from the Singaporean speaker on the issue of effective legislation?

I have chosen Singapore because I am cognizant of how the founding father, Prof Lee Kuan Yew, transformed the Asian country from grass to grace within a very short period of time. But how did the founding father manage to transform it in absence of abundant minerals that Uganda is blessed with?

Professor Lee used three models; honesty(zero tolerance for corruption and also leadership that exudes truth, transparency and accountability–servants not parasites of the people); pragmatism(mixing policies whether capitalist or communist as long as they can affect development of the country.

It does not matter whether a cat is black or white as long as it can catch a mouse) and meritocracy(putting the right/competent people in sensitive positions).

It looks like Uganda, several years after independence and or particularly since the pseudo liberation struggle that brought the 1986 wastrels, we have been doing otherwise and the results are incontestably overwhelming.

The robust team behind the independent institutions, founded the Singapore we all admire today. The team knew the role of policy and law in national inclusive development, how progressive realisation of economic and social rights was important for the country. They still do and that is why there is no registered retrogression.

When you look at our parliament that prides itself on irrational laws, the cabinet that takes pride in irrational policies, you wonder where we are going as a country.

I have often heard shameful arguments from the legislators that since they are the majority, constitutionally, their laws conform to democracy. Their reasons to enact laws are always bereft of the majority principle procedure of ground justice which demands that just laws and policies are those that would be enacted by rational legislators.

Oftentimes, parliament has abused legal paternalism and instead of using the law to steer economic and social development they use the same tools to stifle opposition and entrench themselves in power.

The cabinet passes policies which are used as tools of patronage and the comeuppance of differentiation always incurs an arbitrary disadvantage. And they talk about patriotism!

Article 40 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda 1995 as amended provides for economic rights and how parliament–pursuant to article 91–shall enact laws for the development of our country.

Additionally, Uganda is a state party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural rights and The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and has an obligation to undertake all the provisions of these international instruments including submitting progress reports to the relevant institution. The obligation to protect, respect and fulfill have been breached.

There will never be development when these rights are not made an extension of the government’s political ideology and state organisation. We cannot entirely copy the liberal democracies that conditioned such rights on the forces of free market economics. The money that is annually splurged on opulence and that which is lost in corruption is enough to arrest the situation.

Why does parliament approve a budget to buy cars, fuel, rent, clothing–among others–for people who can afford to live off their salaries? If our picayune revenue collections demand that we spend what we have with utmost frugality, why borrow to swim in opulence?

Elsewhere, courts possess the authority to question and nullify budgetary decisions that affect the implementation of economic and social rights of the citizens. These parliamentarians as long as they see what to grab from the budget, they do not care about their legislative duty and posterity.