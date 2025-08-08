What does Nyagak III power dam look like?

We all know what the Owen Falls Dam, aka Nalubaale Dam, looks like. Same with the other big ones – Kiira Hydropower Dam, Bujagali Hydropower Dam, Isimba Hydropower Dam, Karuma Hydropower Dam, etc.

In fact, many of us have not been anywhere near them, but thanks to the media, which has repeatedly published photos of them as illustrations to stories about the dams, we can now largely tell one from the other.

At the launch of Isimba and Karuma dams not so long ago, the media splashed images of the grandiose power dams alongside the tape-cutting by President Museveni to officially launch off the plants.

The photographs of these multi-billion shilling plants are beautiful and iconic. No wonder the Owen Falls Dam picture once featured on our Shs1,000 banknote. Last weekend, a much smaller but equally important hydropower dam was commissioned in the West Nile region – the 6.6 megawatt Nyagak III.

This joins the older 3.3 megawatt Nyagak I to bring installed power generation capacity to 9.9 megawatts. But what does the Nyagak III power dam look like? That is the question that came to my mind as I read the launch story in Daily Monitor (see, “Joy as govt launches Nyagak III power dam” – August 4). I was not even thinking about Nyagak I completed much earlier, but I also have no idea what it looks like.

There was a photo accompanying the story, but it only showed Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and “two officials” smiling at a plaque reading: “Nyagak III Hydropower Plant (6.6MW) commissioned by Hon Dr Canon Ruth Nankabirwa Sentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development – 1st August 2025.”

So, I picked a copy of New Vision, flipping through the pages to see how they covered the story and if they published the photo I was looking for. Nothing! They had the story alright (see, “New Nyagak dam gives West Nile power” – August 4), but similarly, the accompanying photo was of ministers Phiona Nyamutoro and Ruth Nankabirwa staring demurely “…during the commissioning…in Zombo”.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa (right) and other officials including those from Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) clap after she commissioned the 6.6MW Nyagak III Hydro Power Plant that generates approximately 36.27GWh annually. Photo | Courtesy of UEGCL X handle

Could the TV news channels have what I was looking for? I hit the search on YouTube. NBS appears not to have carried the story, but NTV and UBC did, the former giving it 2.52 minutes and the latter 3.43 minutes. But it was essentially the same footage. It focused on official speeches and briefly panned to show for a split second a big pipe running down the hillside, and another split second water cascading down a flat cement edge – like at a typical protected spring. It also showed some complex machinery in the powerhouse.

My curiosity unquenched, I took the search to Google, punching in “Nyagak III images”. I was overwhelmed! There, I beheld beautiful aerial photos of the power dam and station, showing sections of the river, the dam wall, cascading water, etc. Many of the photos, apparently, were on the website of Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL). Now I could mentally relate this small hydropower dam to the big ones I am familiar with – Bujagali, Isimba, etc. I am sure many readers and viewers who engaged with this story in the media have similar questions.

This brings us to the old topic of telling complete stories and answering the questions that will arise in the audience’s minds. Journalists know this – they focus on the readers and viewers. But PR/communications people don’t know this, or don’t care about it.

Their focus is on the “principal”, in this case, the minister(s) Nankabirwa and Nyamutoro. So when they feed footage, images, and press releases to the media, their focus is on the image of their principals. What should editors and reporters processing such stories for the wider public do when they receive such images and footage, especially of places or occasions they were unable to reach for one reason or the other? They need to demand from the PR/communications people what will work for their audiences, not just going by what they are being supplied in text, audio, and video that works for public relations.

This is because ultimately, readers and viewers will address their questions to them, not the PR desk. Editors, therefore, need to consider key elements of journalism and photojournalism when choosing which images to publish/broadcast to illustrate or support a story.

The writer, Odoobo Charles Bichachi, is the NMG-Uganda Public Editor

