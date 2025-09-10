What happens when the party is the tribe and the tribe is the medium?

It was recently reported that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni urged Ugandans to focus on political issues and not the ethnicity of persons when it comes to political competition. It is something the President has consistently talked about as much as perhaps fighting corruption and getting to Middle-Income status soon.

He has thus complained about public servants selling jobs and more recently, appointments to see him being rented. We see the President’s good intentions and mostly wonder why those that end up in policy or public speech remain largely good intentions. The results are far from desirable.

In the making of our Constitution, informed by the aftermath of political parties driven by what many considered to be ethnic and religious tensions driving us towards a dark path, many Ugandans were ready for serious politics that transcend tribal and religious pride. Both the broad-based politics and individual merit system entrenched in the Constitution appeared to have been destined to deal with these challenges. But not for long.

Related

How not to fight tribalism in Uganda Commentary

To think that our Constitution addresses the subject of sectarianism, which is our everyday reality, tells us something. It was one of many things we wanted to say, never again to, in our democratic agenda espoused in the 10-point programme, but remains evident. It seemed important that our politics is sanitised enough to insulate people from those past failures, and many Ugandans were tired of the ethnic identity stuff.

At the university, many people tried not to speak their local language in order not to be identified with their tribe. It seemed like something you could leave behind. Organisations based on cultural identity tended to be problematic at the university when it came to mobilising participants. Some tried different accents to elude being identified with their own. It was always fun to gather in the name of culture and see the many ways people coped. We did try to showcase our cultural heritage and learn the various aspects of our culture but some stayed away.

The smaller the tribe, the less likely people were to identify with it. Yet this was the space where we believed positive elements of culture would be cultivated.

Voting people based on ethnicity is a culture. Can we achieve getting rid of ethnicity in our politics when we have clearly failed in other areas? Would politics not be the easiest place for the tribe to live, as opposed to say, in a merit system? If even our meritocracy has not survived the strong allure of ethnic or sectarian considerations, how will political mobilisation succeed?

On the surface, people generally hate identity politics and try to raise the bar. Yet, we have also experienced some of the worst cases of patronage and sectarianism. We end up being truly tribal in our thoughts and actions. Politics is where it is all crowned out. If you engage with people in various organisations, you know that this thing called a ‘tribal collective’ is real, where the tribe mobilises in some of the most insidious ways.

It is alright for the President to stress that any political competition should focus on issues and not ethnicity. However, this requires more than stressing or adding a clause in the Constitution. It is to be a way of life we are willing to walk the talk for. The question is, what have we done to build a political culture that focuses on issues? What are the subcultures in our polity, and how proud are we of them? Is it something we can simply stress, and it happens? Seeing the just-concluded party elections at various levels, it may seem that we haven’t done the work required to build a political culture that respects good ideas and innovative thought.

People underestimate culture and how deeply rooted it can be.

Consider the party politics we engage with today after decades of trying to build our democratic credentials. How many political parties can actually boast of being issue-based, and where are they on the radar of popularity? What about the culture of obscene amounts of money spent in elections? What happens when the party is the tribe and the tribe is the medium? Soon enough, the colour of our clothes may become as important as our tribal associations.

The tribal collective is not just a political phenomenon. It can easily permeate systems and start to define organisational codes. Even with diversity becoming a strong issue, too many decisions of leaders end up being ethnically driven. You see it even in big organisations. Creating a positive culture takes a lot of work. If we are not deliberate, we can only dream about it. More so, in politics. When we start talking of good things as the Ugandan way, then we shall know that finally, we are getting ready for the big push. Otherwise, let us settle near this take off stage and keep talking about the trip to the Middle-Income as we watch the tribal collectives.

Emilly Comfort Maractho, PhD.

Associate Professor of Media Studies.



