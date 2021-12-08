What if all the birds turn the same colour?

Zhang Lizhong

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Our world is going through a pandemic and changes unseen in a century. Now more than ever, the world needs to come together and respond collectively.

It has been nearly six months since my arrival in Uganda, the Pearl of Africa. Long before I came to this beautiful country, many friends had told me that Uganda is one the best places in the world for bird-watching. The country has so many species of birds, crested crane, purple starling, kingfisher, hamerkop, crowned hornbill, marabou stork, just to name a few. The colourful birds earn international fame for Uganda’s tourism. But what if, one day, all the birds turn into the same colour?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.