What if President Museveni resigned?

Today, March 31, in 1968, President Lyndon Baines Johnson left Americans in open-mouthed shock by announcing, in a televised address, that he was drastically reducing the bombing of North Vietnam.

Then, as his voice softened to the gentle stirrings of a candle in the wind, he appealed to the Hanoi government for negotiations. After which, he near-casually announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential election that fall.

Johnson, by refraining from seeking re-election, shocked the world. Since World War II, only Harry Truman in 1952 had done the same.

Those close to Johnson were not surprised, however.

He had repeatedly told his wife, Lady Bird, and aides led by the contemptible “Harvards” that he felt trapped on Vietnam, conceding that the conflict in far-off Southeast Asia would ultimately be his downfall.

Why is anecdote relevant to Uganda?

Well, first of all, we have never seen a Ugandan president refrain from seeking re-election. And this is why we have had so much turmoil in the country.

To be sure, our politics has been roiled by civil and military cataclysms that have scalped our otherwise positive political fortunes.

The politics of greed, defined by a monopoly of power, have rendered the politics of development improbable, at best.

So Johnson’s example, for it is true we shall change the world by our example instead of opinion, is revolutionary in our context.

Imagine, if you will, that President Museveni or Robert Kyagulanyi announce that they are stepping back in order for their parties to step up their efforts towards developing Uganda.

This would not only shock us but would also inspire us.

Instead of clinging to the real estate of office space that belongs to the country and not them, politicians could serve and then step aside before their service degenerates to a disservice.

Okay, you raise the name of Wasswa Ziritwawula.

Didn’t he also resign as a member of the National Resistance Council, the then equivalent of Parliament, in 1989?

And what did Ziritwawula’s gesture mean to our political culture beyond being a mere storm in the teacup?

Everything in politics is about timing. Ziritwawula threw in the metaphorical towel when Ugandans were in consolidation mode.

1989 was not supposed to represent the end of the Museveni regime; it was supposed to herald its renewal.

After 1989, the country was avowedly set upon a path to constitutionalism. Therefore, Ziritwawula’s resignation was viewed as a speed bump en route to that political destination.

Today, years after that much vaunted period of constitution building, we find ourselves at the end of history, as it were.

Constitutionalism was achieved, but now it is coming apart at the seams. Accordingly, today’s public would view a Ziritwawula-esque resignation differently.

Yes, President Museveni announcing that he has called it quits would shake up the political firmament.

Not only would it wrong-foot the Opposition, it would paralyse them for a time as they seek to discover whether the President is as good as his word or is just setting up a trap for them.

More importantly, it would set a precedent by which all political intercourse is reconfigured to reflect the moral code which dictated such a move.

Interestingly, Johnson said he felt trapped by Vietnam.

Johnson’s feeling here thus calls into question whether presidents are masters of their presidencies.

Is it possible that President Museveni also feels trapped by the presidency?

Sure, it is true that he has an insatiable will to power. However, what if this power has left him entrapped and a slave to its subtle designs?

Consider that, for politics is rarely cut and dried.