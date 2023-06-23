What if the al-Shabaab took Mogadishu?

Last month, Uganda’s troops serving under the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (Atmis) took a huge hit from the local adversary it has been fighting against for more than 15 years – the al-Shabaab group, officially and internationally characterised as a terrorist group. Several dozens of our soldiers were killed. Many have been killed over the years.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has been the most important foreign military contingent in Somalia since 2007. The mission has been to shore up and protect a civilian government in Mogadishu against a perceived extremist group, the al-Shabaab, that ostensibly uses Islam and a certain interpretation of that faith’s teaching to pursue a political agenda.

But why should the Ugandan army be fighting to stop a Somali group from politically taking charge of Somalia? In other words, how can the African Union, the United States of America, the European Union and the African troop contributing states like Uganda claim to be working for the interests of Somalis by fighting an indigenous Somali political group called al-Shabaab? I return to this question in a moment.

First things first. Ideally, as citizens we should cheer our national army, grant it all the support we can muster, especially when serving abroad on a peacekeeping mission except that the UPDF has not really been keeping peace. It has been fighting to build a state in a foreign country, an impossible mission. Our support for the armed forces also draws from the basic basis that the men and women serving are our brothers and sisters, our compatriots. When they put on the national uniform, they are putting their own lives in harm’s way to provide an invaluable national public good – national defence and security. But that is the ideal world, not the real one! As a Ugandan taxpayer and a patriotic citizen, I can’t make sense of the national defence and security interest that should compel me to support our compatriots in Somalia? Why in the world has the UPDF been fighting in Somalia for 15 long years?

Before deploying in Somalia, Uganda had no national security threat remotely linked to that country. It was only after we had boots on the ground in Mogadishu that the al-Shabaab attacked Uganda with the July 2010 twin-bombs in Kampala. Over the years, the justification by Ugandan political and military elites for our presence in Somalia has been about a Pan-African sentiment of helping a fellow African country establish order and stability.

There is a strong case to be made about Africans working together to solve collective problems, so it is in order for the African Union to rally African states in establishing viable and durable governmental apparatus for Somalia. Recall that Somalia had been without a centralised state apparatus since 1991 when dictator Muhammed Siad Barre was deposed. It was in 2005 that a local Somali group, at the time called the Union of Islamic Courts (UIC), succeeded in establishing some semblance of centralised and orderly government. But this group was seem as imbibed with an extreme religious ideology. Before long, neighbouring Ethiopia invaded Somalia and drove out UIC from Mogadishu, the outcome of which was a radicalised group, al-Shabaab, which forged links with the global terror group, al-Qaeda. To fight al-Shabaab, the Ethiopians were replaced with what was supposed to be a peacekeeping mission, the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), supported by the UN and western powers.

Amisom was never a peacekeeping mission though, it was an occupying force that inevitably had to contend with the animosity of being a foreign political and military actor up against an indigenous group – the al-Shabaab.

Here is the deal, our gallant men, women and officers of the UPDF should have left Somalia yesterday. We don’t have business there, no national security interest or a viable Pan-African agenda. The UPDF has been engaged in what the Americans tried in Afghanistan for 20 years and left with tails folded – you simply cannot do state building from the outside. This is the loud lesson Afghanistan and Somalia teach us. Establishing order and establishing a robust system of government cannot be imposed by external actors, it has to organically come out of internal power contestations and the balance of social forces. Anyone who knows anything about the history of state formation and nation-building knows this to be impeccably true. The current Ugandan rulers know this all too well from their own experience fighting for state power and how they managed to organise and overthrow a sitting government. Why then have they stuck to a perilous policy of deploying in Somalia knowing that the best way to resolve the Somali political question is to let Somalis decide for themselves, including having the al-Shabaab take over Mogadishu?