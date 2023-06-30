What if we didn’t have a government?

It’s the third consecutive week I am asking the ‘what if’ question. It sounds facetious, but it is worth thinking about alternative worlds and possibilities out of the realms of established practice.

Government in the form of public authority or a system of managing collective affairs has been around for thousands of years. But in its current form as a modern system it’s of very recent history.

A popular explanation of how and why modern government came about is what in academia is called social contract theory associated with a group of European philosophers of the early modern period.

The idea here is that, for a variety of reasons centring on the common good for all, citizens gave up some of their rights and freedoms to subject themselves to the authority of a centralised authority. The philosopher Thomas Hobbes popularised the idea of a ‘state of nature’ that preceded modern society and the institutions of modern government.

Hobbes summarised the ‘state of nature’ as characterised by war of all against all and life as being nasty, brutish and short. To halt endless killings and suffering, humans as rational beings agreed to cede their personal power and some individual freedoms, then be under the direction and control of a leviathan – an authoritarian state.

The social contract theory was actually an intellectual construct! There is no empirical evidence to back up the claim that citizens of any country in Europe or elsewhere in the world ever came to a consensus that it was in their best interest to place public authority in a government and state.

The closet to a convincing explanation of the origins of modern government, based on historical records and verifiable facts, is how the intersection of wars and commercial interests provided the basis for modern states. Merchants in Europe who needed security and protection from incessant wars made common cause with specialists in violence on whom they depended to guarantee their safety and protection for their business activities.

To put it simply, the modern state and government was born out of the crucible of war and the need to protect commercial interests by the business, capitalist classes.

In one sense, military and political elites engaged in building state systems depended on the support from the business classes, the latter in turn had their interests secured and protected. This was some kind of protection ratchet. Those who had the capacity to provide security were also a potential source of insecurity. In another sense, wars among various warring entities rivalling over territory and resources provided the basis for building efficient systems of public management. Success in war required excellent preparation and a bureaucratic apparatus. It was survival for the fittest and a selection process. Only entities with capacity to succeed in war survived and presided over territory and people.

Success in war constituted the nucleus upon which a system of government was built. This is the origin of the idea of a modern state as an institution with monopoly over the legitimate use of physical force within a certain territory, as proposed by the German sociologist Max Weber.

The modern system of government and state has become somewhat naturalised, but it is actually of very recent history. And even then, its presence and reach has always been limited. What is more, today there are countries or communities in certain countries where the reach of government is limited and the state is absent.

Away from this rather abstruse scholarly account that some readers may find unimpressive, there is good reason to question the necessity of government in a country like Uganda. In many parts of the country, the basic goods and services that are the raison d’etre of government are totally non-existent.

If citizens can live without encountering the state and have to provide for their own needs, should that entity exist in their name? Individuals who subscribe to a libertarian socio-political ideology have long advocated for the abolition of government and the state! Given that the state in Uganda extracts resources from the citizens yet represses them, the government engages in profligate spending while not doing much to serve the country, can’t we make do without government? There is somewhat misguided rhetoric that paints the modern form of the state and government as inherently evil and anathema to the common good. Thus, it should be abolished.