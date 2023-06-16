What if we didn’t have a president?

Last week, President Museveni announced he had tested positive for the corona virus and was self-isolating, thus delegating some state duties to the prime minister and vice president. The announcement was astounding for several reasons.

For starters, the corona virus pandemic that caused so much havoc and destruction around the world has long been in the rear-view mirror. It is no longer in the public sphere in any substantial way. In fact the World Health Organisation already declared the end of the pandemic as a public health emergency. No doubt, it still lingers around and has created long-term health conditions for certain people, but in the main, it is not a fraction the threat it was at its peak, especially following several rounds of vaccinations many people took.

Perhaps more importantly, and likely to be the real issue worth paying attention to, is why Mr Museveni felt the need to make such a public announcement. At any rate, it is the same President who has stuck so rigidly to a regiment of masking up and keeping a distance from people when both measures are no longer recommended nor required per public health standards.

We have seen a bizarre scene of a fully masked Museveni and everyone in his vicinity, moreover in a fully open space and while keeping very long distance! Even at the height of the pandemic, masking was mostly an indoors measure or in a crowded open space where social distance was impossible.

Couldn’t Mr Museveni simply have self-isolated without revealing. Given how different strains of the virus were so infectious and aggressive in spreading, it is highly unlikely that this is the first time the president tested positive for the virus coming as it did at a time when Covid-19 is no longer a big deal. Why this time?

In the initial announcement, Mr Museveni noted that it was only the second time he was taking off time in the more than 50 years he ostensibly has been involved in public affairs. For the uninitiated, Mr Museveni boasts of having started working to liberate Uganda since the Idi Amin coup in 1971, so apparently he has been on this mission for more than half-century now!

But so what if he took off time as head of state and government, or what if we didn’t have a president altogether? Museveni’s rule has evolved in convoluted ways. When he was young, agile and able to actually transform the country, he worked with equally able and competent lieutenants in Cabinet as prime minister, vice president and ministers.

Back then he could very well have taken off time and delegated Amama Mbabazi or Ruhakana Rugunda or Samson Kisekka to run the business of state and government in his absence. It never happened. Perhaps unofficially, when at one point it was believed that Mbabazi, for example, did much of the daily business of statecraft and steering the governing ship on behalf of the boss or Salim Saleh, long believed to run the show as defacto vice president. Today, there aren’t many still standing from that old crop of competent and capable folks with a fine grasp of statecraft, which makes it curious that Museveni took leave and delegated power, or did he actually do so?

Looked at another way, it is entirely possible Museveni feels comfortable delegating power to a group without gravitas and spine precisely because none is credible enough to threaten the boss’s power. Assuming he indeed delegated state authority and power of governing to the prime minister, then we can very well live without a president! That won’t happen though.

We became entrapped with a president who strongly believes he must rule Uganda every day until he retires from the life of this world. It is an illusory, if somewhat narcissistic, conviction that Uganda needs him for as long as he lives. We are often reminded of his and his family’s sacrifices in helping Ugandans although the ruler has on occasion contradicted the claim of serving, instead insisting that he works for his own interests and is not anyone’s servant!

This latter view is the more compelling for a man who never takes leave, not even medical absence, making last week’s announcement quite extraordinary and unlikely to be a random occurrence. The refusal to take leave is not informed by a selfless streak of public service, rather, it is really borne of a pathological fear of losing power or at a minimum the perception that things could get off the rails in ways that the ruler might be unable to reverse course.

It is a natural conundrum that comes with being in power for so long with a legitimacy deficit, where the tenure in office is contested and the legal and constitutional guardrails are weak and could be kicked away.

It is also the sheer curse of power. The lust for it leads one down the dark alleys of uncertainty and cloudiness. For Mr Museveni, the longer he stays, the tenuous his hold on power and the greater the sense of insecurity.