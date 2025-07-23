What International Justice Day means for Uganda in 2025

Every July 17, the international community commemorates International Justice Day, recognising the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC). This occasion serves not merely as a remembrance of a legal milestone; it acts as a call to action for accountability, support for victims of international crimes, and the advancement of the rule of law worldwide. In 2025, this commemoration assumes particular significance for Uganda, a nation profoundly affected by international crimes and yet still making progress towards justice and reconciliation.

Uganda’s experience with international justice is noteworthy. The nation has endured decades of conflict, particularly in the northern regions, where the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), under the leadership of Joseph Kony, committed extensive atrocities, including abductions, homicides, sexual violence, and the employment of child soldiers. The ICC's inaugural investigation was initiated in Uganda, and since that time, the country has served as a significant case study for the application of international justice.

The intervention of the International Criminal Court in Uganda has led to the initiation of two cases: First, The Prosecutor v Ongwen. In 2021, the ICC convicted Ongwen on 61 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. In 2024, the court ordered reparations for the victims, including collective rehabilitation and symbolic compensation, with the total financial obligation exceeding €52 million. However, Ongwen’s lack of funds necessitates the involvement of the Trust Fund for Victims, which is currently responsible for raising funds for reparations and ensuring that victims receive them.

Second, The Prosecutor v Joseph Kony. Despite an arrest warrant issued in 2005, Kony remains at large. In a historic move, the ICC will hold a confirmation of charges hearing against him in absentia in September 2025. However, full justice remains unattainable in the absence of Kony being in custody. Nevertheless, this case represents public recognition of the harms suffered by Teso communities.

Closer to home, the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court of Uganda also tried Thomas Kwoyelo in the nation’s inaugural trial of international crimes in the case of Uganda v Thomas Kwoyelo. Kwoyelo was found guilty of 44 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated during the conflict in Northern Uganda between the LRA and the government of Uganda troops. The subsequent reparation ruling established a comprehensive framework for reparations for victims.

The expectations of victims contrast with the actual realisation of justice, warranting careful consideration. Victims in Uganda seek: accountability, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable whether at the ICC or through Uganda’s courts; reparations, entailing compensation, rehabilitation, and acknowledgment of their suffering; truth and recognition the public acknowledgement of inflicted harm and participation in shaping justice mechanisms; and reintegration and healing providing support for children born of conflict and survivors to facilitate their reconstruction of lives and communities.

The ICC’s reparations decision for Ongwen represents a significant milestone. Nevertheless, the volume of victims and constrained financial resources present considerable implementation challenges. Numerous victims are still awaiting tangible reparations, and the process of identifying and registering beneficiaries proceeds at a sluggish pace.

The Kwoyelo case has been prolonged and intricate, giving rise to concerns regarding delays and the adequacy of victim participation and reparations. The successful prosecution of Thomas Kwoyelo at Uganda’s International Crimes Division (ICD) was a landmark milestone in the nation’s pursuit of accountability for Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) atrocities, representing the inaugural instance wherein a commander was subjected to trial and conviction within a Ugandan judicial forum. Nonetheless, the trial encountered substantial challenges, spanning over 15 years due to extended legal disputes—particularly concerning the applicability of Uganda’s Amnesty Act—procedural and logistical impediments, and delays attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The culmination in 2024, which resulted in Kwoyelo being convicted on 44 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and receiving a sentence of 40 years' imprisonment, marked a significant achievement in the realm of justice. The International Crimes Division’s historic grant of reparations to victims signifies progress in acknowledging and addressing their suffering; however, the realisation of these reparations presents additional difficulties, as Uganda now faces the intricate responsibilities of identifying and compensating victims, mobilising requisite resources, and overcoming institutional and administrative constraints to fulfil these considerable commitments.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently facing various challenges. These encompass political opposition from influential states, such as the United States during the Trump administration, which endeavours to undermine the ICC’s independence, as demonstrated by sanctions imposed on particular ICC Judges and the Prosecutor.

Furthermore, resource limitations impede the ICC and the Trust Fund for Victims from fully executing reparations, particularly in complex cases such as those in Uganda, which involve a substantial number of victims who have awaited justice for nearly two decades. Finally, enforcement remains a significant challenge, as the ICC depends on member states to apprehend suspects, such as Joseph Kony, thereby presenting considerable difficulties in the pursuit of justice.

The combined impact of these challenges often results in delayed or incomplete justice for victims in Uganda. They are yet to receive any reparations, and the slow pace and resource shortages can undermine trust in both international and domestic justice systems.

Uganda’s National Transitional Justice Policy (NTJP), which was adopted by the cabinet in 2019, aims to address existing deficiencies.

Its objectives include enhancing legal and political accountability, administering justice and reparations to victims, fostering reconciliation and social reintegration, and attending to the needs of children born of war and other vulnerable populations. Upon full implementation, the NTJP has the potential to establish a comprehensive reparations framework, recognise traditional justice mechanisms alongside formal judicial systems, promote healing and national reconciliation, and serve the needs of all victims, extending beyond high-profile cases.

Nevertheless, despite its adoption in 2019, the NTJP remains not fully operational due to the absence of enabling legislation and limited political commitment.

International Justice Day 2025 presents a vital opportunity for Uganda to critically assess its progress and the persistent challenges it faces in its pursuit of justice for victims of international crimes. While landmark rulings such as those in the Ongwen and Kwoyelo cases represent significant advancements, many challenges remain.

The full realisation of justice encompassing accountability, reparations, and healing depends not only on international tribunals but also on Uganda’s steadfast commitment to the enforcement of its National Transitional Justice Policy and the provision of support to victims nationwide. Only through these efforts can the true spirit of International Justice Day be comprehensively celebrated for all Ugandans.

Jesse Mugero

Programme Associate, International Centre for Transitional Justice