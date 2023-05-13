What is leading with purpose?

Knowing your purpose allows you to lead yourself and others for significance. When talking about leadership, there is a notion of establishing the purpose of a leader. One of the many things that makes one a good leader, is when they lead with purpose. The Oxford language dictionary defines purpose as, “(noun) the reason for which something is done or created or for which something exists”, “(verb) have as one’s intention or objectives”.

In my opinion, this definition highlights two areas that I think establish a purpose of a leader: 1) the reason for and 2) one’s intention.

About two years ago, I was challenged by a mentor of mine when they asked me, what is your purpose, vision, and goal? If you have heard of the phrase “deer in the headlights” that was my facial expression. I totally had no clue of what or even how to respond.

This was then followed up with another question, what is your intention as a leader? Now it felt like the brain wheels had come to a squelching stop for a short moment in time, and then started to spin slowly. Have you had such an experience? It was a moment of self-awareness to which I was in a place ready and willing to accept the message and explore the questions that were posed.

For this week, let us focus on purpose. In the subsequent weeks, we will tackle having a clear vision and goals as a leader. To me leadership is not about position, it’s not managing people, and so on. That is a portion of leadership. The second law of John C. Maxwell’s book, The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, John teaches that, “leadership is influence.” This is the lens through which I envision leadership. So, if you think, feel, or know that you have any sort of influence in your life, then you are a leader.

Whether a father, mother, uncle, god-parent, brother or sister, teacher, babysitter, team leader, CEO, the list is endless if you think about one area in which you influence someone else, then you are a leader.

So now let’s get back to leading with purpose. After that conversation with my mentor, I took time to sit and really think about the questions, what is my purpose in life? How do I intentionally lead every day?

This was so challenging for me. However, the process of going through this exercise to figure it out was so rewarding and would encourage anyone to try. My advice is good old fashion paper and pen.

We will start by setting the lens through which we are to define our purpose. Your purpose is the filter through which you will direct creative power. It is why you do what you do.

Here is what we need to remember, this is a skill to be developed like riding the bike. When one first learns to ride the bike, they get on the bike and then guess how it will work for them, knowing well that they are not going to get it right the first time. Then they kept learning from the last fall. So, in the same way not knowing what your life purpose is right now, that’s okay.

Remember, one’s purpose will be the filter through which they will make most of their life decisions.

Allow me to share my purpose as an example. My purpose is to connect, serve, and inspire people across generations, by being the best servant leader, coach, and trainer I can be through bringing awareness of people’s potential.

Having clarity of my purpose is the filter through which I view many of the opportunities that I am presented with. The opportunities that present themselves to me, I intentionally say yes when those opportunities are in harmony with my purpose. Knowing why I do what I do has allowed me to lead with purpose whether I’m leading myself or other people.

Here is a food for thought, it’s a quote from W. Clement Stone: “Definiteness of purpose is the starting point of all achievement.” Take a few minutes in silence to let this quote sit and brew in your mind.