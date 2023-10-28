What is our collective national aspiration?

This sounds somewhat rhetorical if an abstract question, but it’s well worth asking. A people make a nation, and a nation is only because of the people who inhabit it. Yet a viable nation has to transcend the sum total of individuals.

There has to be something or some things that sit over and stand above a people as individuals and as groups. It is that something that makes individuals to be willing to die or to kill in the name of the nation.

Today, what is it about project Uganda that would make a citizen fully committed to die fighting or to engage in an extreme act on behalf of the collective called the nation of Uganda?

There was a time when it was perhaps possible to cobble together a sense of that high ideal and aspiration was, that sacred value and goal that a random Ugandan would be willing to step forward for and be counted.

In the immediate years of independent-Uganda, that is the 1960s, there was deep anticipation and expectations, hope and belief. Being independent from British colonialism promised to propel us to national pride, prosperity and collective national wellbeing.

Members of the civil service, in the armed forces and indeed among the political class of that time were imbibed with patriotism and purpose, fidelity to the public good and a lesser predisposition to personal enrichment.

It is difficult to find individuals from the 1960s who became super rich working as civil servants, politicians, service officers or who were in any other public office capacity.

It is instructive that up to 1986, nearly all former presidents and prominent government ministers once out of power were of very humble means; many lived financially challenged lives whether in Uganda or abroad.

That is in stark contrast to the crop of public actors, including mid-level civil servants and government technocrats, of the post-196 era, especially those who have been in government for long.

A common feature today is one of incredible personal enrichment that can only be explained on account of the use of public positions and offices for private gain at the expense of the public interest. This culture, which radiates from the topmost echelons of power and political rule, has percolated to all areas of our society. It has greatly imperilled the integrity of public office and eroded the public spirit necessary for attainment of the collective good for all.

Weighed down by personalised pursuit of power, chasing after individualised quests for material glory and hungering for private fortunes, we as a society are left with no particular national aspiration that brings out our best and for which we all seek to identify with. There is scarcely a national conscience or the soul of the nation that we all can fight to get a hold of.

Even in the sector of sports where there is occasional mass enthusiasm and outpouring, we ultimately circle back to scandals of abuse of office, theft of funds and an utterly dispiriting fact like not having a single serious national football stadium meeting the international minimum standards.

To have the Uganda Cranes, our national football team, playing its home game in Cameroon or Algeria because we have no stadium meeting international standards is such a humiliating and shameful act yet the powers that be, the rulers, and the cabal running our national football affairs are unbothered. Worse, there are no consequences for something so incredibly scandalous!

African nations and the states we have are often clichéd as superficial because they were born of colonial fiat rather than a proper organic evolution and drawn-out process.

One of the first leaders of independent Nigeria famously referred to that giant country as no more than a geographic expression. Some see Uganda in the same mould, as a piece of territory artificially cobbled together by the British without much glue or ties that bind.

There is some merit in this rather sceptical conjecture. The problem though is that it is defective to think that viable nations are some kind of pristine and natural reality. Quite to the contrary, nations of whatever stripe are humanly crafted.

Nations, including the so called native ones, are created and produced through deliberate processes and actions of individuals and groups that are determined to curve out territory and cultivate a shared set of ethos, myths and aspirations that cut across the width and breadth of society.

As I have argued in these pages before, this is arguably the most important spectacular failure of our current rulers – the utter failure to articulate and entrench a common belief and unifying national aspiration which has buy-in from at least a plurality of the more than 40 million inhabitants of what at present is little more than a geographic expression!

This is the most important indictment that will go down with today’s rulers when the sun finally sets on their long reign of rule.