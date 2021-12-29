What is reason for Christmas season?

Except for the persistent monstrous Covid-19 snare endured now for nearly three years, it is that time of the year when kith and kin—especially urban dwellers or from abroad, travel to the countryside—interestingly even non-Christians, to celebrate the festive season with loved ones. To most Children—urban and rural alike, it is time to expect—and/or actually get new clothes and all that go with them. I reminisce that during my childhood, the mood would be so spectacular come rain or sunshine! Of course, there were sometimes I did not get new clothes or dad was away and it tasted foul, especially going to Church seeing folks showing off their new clothes, which, looking back many years later, given the economic hardships at the time, I wonder if they were any fancy clothes worth my envy, anyway?!

But, transcendental to new clothes, unusual tasty cuisine, joyous reunions with kinsmen and friends, what, especially to Christians, does—or should this season really mean or remind us of? First, is December 25, Jesus’ exact birth date?

And if, yes, is it worth colour and pomp celebrations? Some scholars have argued—and I am not stating otherwise, that December 25 is not Jesus Christ’s real birth date. For instance, according to wikipedia.org, scholars argue that Jesus’ birth date is neither stated in the Gospels nor in any historical reference, but most biblical scholars assume a year of birth between 6 and 4 BC.



That the historical evidence is too incomplete to allow a definitive dating, but the year is estimated through three different approaches: (a) by analysing references to known historical events mentioned in the nativity accounts in the Gospels of Luke and Matthew; (b) by working backward from the estimation of the start of the ministry of Jesus; and (c) astrological or astronomical alignments. The day or season has been estimated by various methods, including the description of shepherds watching over their sheep.

Others partly explain it is basing on Luke 1:26-36, when the Angel of The Lord declared unto Virgin Mary that she would conceive by the power of the Holy Spirit and bear a son—who would be called Jesus [verse 32]. Elizabeth, Mary’s cousin and mother of John the Baptist, was six months pregnant. The birth date of John the Baptist, in the Roman Catholic faith, is celebrated on June 24, which by sequential coincidence points to Jesus Christ’s on December 25, three months later, whose conception was announced when Elizabeth, was six months, to complete the nine-month-cycle of pregnancy! But what matters most: Jesus Christ’s exact birth date; or the fact that He was born and, for the purpose He came on earth?

Jesus’ birth was prophesied earlier in Isaiah 9:6-7. What was the purpose of His coming on earth? Of all—and for all God’s creation to govern, man was specially created, in God’s own likeness for Him that man may worship and with whom that He [God] may have fellowship. In creating man in His image and likeness, it was God’s gracious desire for man to have a very special up and close relationship—everlasting fellowship with Him.

Indeed, that’s how it was until The Fall in Genesis 3. Genesis 1:28 and Psalm 8:4-5 crisply bring out God’s graciousness to man at creation. Sadly, for man’s disobedience, this relationship was lost, but because God so loved man, He was determined to restore it through His own begotten Son, Jesus (John 3:16), to redeem man even through sacrificial and painful death! Jesus Christ would never die to restore man to God unless He was born first. Precisely, that is how Christmas came about.

Therefore, in celebrating this season, we are reminded of the beginning of our redemption, and restoration to God!