Prime

What is reason for Christmas season?

Patrick Katagata

By  Patrick Katagata Jr

What you need to know:


...transcendental to new clothes, unusual tasty cuisine, joyous reunions with kinsmen and friends, what does—or should this season really mean or remind us of? 

Except for the persistent monstrous Covid-19 snare endured now for nearly three years, it is that time of the year when kith and kin—especially urban dwellers or from abroad, travel to the countryside—interestingly even non-Christians, to celebrate the festive season with loved ones. To most Children—urban and rural alike, it is time to expect—and/or actually get new clothes and all that go with them. I reminisce that during my childhood, the mood would be so spectacular come rain or sunshine! Of course, there were sometimes I did not get new clothes or dad was away and it tasted foul, especially going to Church seeing folks showing off their new clothes, which, looking back many years later, given the economic hardships at the time, I wonder if they were any fancy clothes worth my envy, anyway?!

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.