What is Tacca’s advice on Covid-19 vaccines?

I am a regular reader of the Sunday Monitor columnist, Allan Tacca. His August 15 article titled: “Does a home-made Covid vaccine excite you?” was, conditionally or unconditionally, exciting.

Mr Tacca’s rhetorical question calls both for emphasis, and an equally rhetorical response. Tacca is pessimistic that Uganda (and other “small” African countries) cannot produce her own vaccines. This shortness of capability he attributes to what Museveni, apparently, said 36 years ago (1985?). “….(he) told us very clearly that he wanted Uganda to become a “country that makes machines that make machines”, Tacca recollects.

After noting the scientific prowess of the imaginary country that Museveni envisioned, Tacca then notes that “Instead of a Uganda like that, I see a country of thieves, whose LDU muscle is more conspicuous than the prowess of its science”.

He adds that it “generally takes several years to develop a vaccine” and references the fact that “many EU countries have very advanced pharmaceutical industries, and they have had their arguments about delivery schedules with the foreign vaccine manufacturers who supply them, they are not rushing to develop their own vaccines or announce wonder cures instead of depending on the early arrivals.”

The columnist and intellectual of no mean repute concludes his write-up with a killer question that should either rattle the establishment and the local scientific community and send them into a rethink process of their aims and means or kill the entire initiative against Covid-19 and leave us all at the mercy of the advanced countries and bigpharma-and the disease. “Is it possible that they (note-EU countries) are holding back because they understand the scientific and business complexities of the problem more deeply than President Museveni and our scientists?”

In short, Tacca doubts Uganda’s chances at producing her own vaccines. It is safe to conclude that he proposes an unmajestic resignation to the capitalist movement that manages the world’s most proficient pharmaceuticals, perhaps without trying to challenge it one bit.

As noted, his query should cause everyone involved in the vaccine development programme to do better and consider very seriously the bottlenecks we face as a scientifically inferior country doubly saddled with endemic corrupt and unpatriotic tendencies. If President Museveni has been pushing for a scientific awakening from “36 years ago”, whether results have been achieved or not, what is everyone else doing? Is there, totally, nothing “scientific” about Uganda? How long did it take the advanced nations to develop their capabilities and at what cost?

Uganda may have a long way to be a world leader in science or respectable participant in the field but not everything has to start from scratch. If Prof. Ogwang can develop Covidex, then someone else or him and others, working together and with the unreserved backing of everyone, “something” can be developed. Covid-19 may be the jolt we never had before. At the very least, we can have a franchise from an established manufacturer to set up here and supply the region. That is “local” enough but in the long run and as long as Covid-19 is here, we cannot stop trying.

In Mr Tacca’s view, what should we do; concede total lack of initiative and gratefully pay through the nose for every dose brought in, take in dumped consignments or fold our arms and wait for the virus to finish us?

Robert Atuhairwe is a member of the Commonwealth Writers Group
































