What is this war of words between gov’t and World Bank? 

There’s a war of words being traded between the Government of Uganda and the World Bank on whether the country is – or isn’t – a middle income country.

It isn’t exactly a war of words, it’s mostly the government doing the talking to beat back at the global body that said Uganda was still miles away from being a lower middle income country.

You could have easily predicted this stand off from the day the State of the Nation Address was delivered by the President. He relied on the country’s GDP growth and population to arrive at the figure he shared of $1,046.

But let’s first sort out the confusion; the World Bank sets the threshold for countries and their economic grouping but to do so, it relies a lot on national data. The threshold for entry into the lower middle income is set at an income per capita $1,045 from last year. It used to be $1,036.

The first point of confusion is in the terms themselves. GDP – Gross Domestic Product – is the measure of all goods and services produced in the territorial confines of a country. The amount of goods produced in a country doesn’t necessarily reflect the income derived from those goods. It just represents the value of those goods and services. To calculate national income, economics relies on GDP and remittances [money made by Ugandans but living abroad and sent back].

The two most important aspects of arriving at the National Income per capita, which is the most important figure in the debate are; the population at the time of counting and the national income. To arrive at the income per capita, you’ll need to divide the national income with the population and arrive at a figure.

The second point and this cuts across both to government and the World Bank, is that a lot many people contest the meaning derived from the statistical displays. The World Bank uses these numbers to say a country has grown. But it should perhaps use them to say the numbers have improved.

For example, in a country of 47.1 million people or 42.4 million people [depending on who you choose to believe], where close to 60 per cent are below the age of 18 and legally unable to take part in economic activities and over 65 per cent of GDP is made and shared at the centre by about 4 million people, growth isn’t just to be announced – it is to be probed; whose growth? At whose expense?

But this column isn’t about numbers – neither is it an invitation to an economics class.

Many of us don’t have enough money in our pockets to take part in the exchange and some of us are producing more children than we can look after to help government’s case.

But also, in a country where people count their votes well into the night and can’t trust the outcome in the morning, it helps very little to try and adjudicate such a contest.