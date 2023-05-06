What is Uganda’s problem?

When one reads Ugandan and other African newspapers, social media content, or electronic media content, one is struck by the degree of utter disgust and frustration that our populations live with.

We are frustrated by the circumstances in which our communities and we find ourselves. Nothing seems to work.

The reason is that we start the story midway. Most books, political party manifestoes, academic studies, newspaper columns, radio and TV talk shows, church sermons, and public debate begins after independence in the 1960s.

We almost always come up with simplistic diagnoses, focusing mainly on the heads of state and on governments as the cause and the problem of all that has gone wrong.

So in Uganda, one version of our problems began with Milton Obote’s clash with Buganda, leading to the May 1966 political crisis. To most others, the real tragedy and fall of Uganda began in 1971 when Idi Amin came to power.

Yet others feel that Uganda’s problems began when Obote returned to power in 1980 in what many see as a rigged general election.

And, of course, a whole other chorus of people feel that Uganda’s problems began with the disaster of Yoweri Museveni coming to power in 1986.

By and large, Ugandan media, academia, the political class, civil society, and other leading figures in religion and the community have never come to grasp the root cause of our problems.

Had Dr Kizza Besigye or Robert Kyagulanyi been head of state today, another section of Ugandans would by now have started grumbling that Uganda’s problems have all been caused by these two mismanaging the country.

I used to be that way until I pulled back the curtains of history and started to look much further back in time into the colonial period and the very foundation of our states, be it Kenya, Uganda, or Tanzania.

Then and only then did it finally start to make sense. The most recent example is the one two weeks ago, in which activists started a campaign of photo exhibitions on the potholes on Kampala’s roads and the poor state of Uganda’s government-owned hospitals.

The idea, well-meaning, was to highlight the state of our public infrastructure and, by that, shame the government enough to force it to do something about the hospitals and the potholes.

Even if, in the unlikely event, the government felt a sense of shame over this and perhaps acted in piecemeal fashion to patch up the roads, this would still not be getting to the bottom of the matter.

Are the roads in a state of neglect because the government doesn’t care, government officials stole all the money intended for road maintenance, Ugandans are crazy drivers and ruin the roads, or all of the above?

If so, how come there are many roads in this same confused Uganda that are almost entirely without potholes?

To take one example, the main road from Kampala to Entebbe, both the older one that goes via Kajjansi and the new section of the expressway, are relatively free of potholes and yet this road is one of the most heavily used in the country. Have we become people for whom grumbling and political agitation are a way of life, regardless of the circumstances?

The way residents of the French capital Paris regularly demonstrate, smash shop windows, and set fire to cars, one would think Paris is Masaka or Lira in Uganda and France as a country is a South Sudan or Central African Republic.

This is not to exonerate the government over the poor state of most roads in Kampala, but to seek to understand.

What is the state of Uganda’s public finances? What is the balance of payments situation, that is, the ratio of imports to exports?

How come Rwanda -- the country that many Africans praise for good public administration and zero tolerance for corruption -- has a GDP only a third the size of Uganda’s?

Even if Uganda was a country full of angels, not one cent of taxpayers’ money was stolen, would our current tax collections be able to pay for all the public services and infrastructure we clamour for?

As the activists focus on the poor state of Kampala’s roads, the bigger question we should be asking, in my view, is: Do we really need this many cars in Uganda?

Exactly what purpose do most of these private cars serve? Convenient means of transport? Prestige and social status?

Most of the time, most cars in Kampala have only one person, the driver. Should all these cars choke up our roads simply for a single person to be able to drive from one part of town to another? And in importing these cars, as I asked in the Sunday Monitor in late 2021, how much does this all contribute to the widening of Uganda’s balance of payments deficit?

How many new book titles does Uganda publish in a year? How many patents for inventions do we file a year?

Outside of the traditional tea, coffee, cocoa, and recently flowers, gold and cement, how many among Uganda’s top 10 or top 20 exports is of an intellectual nature? None.

Complete historical view of Uganda

It was only when I started reading books, government reports, missionary books and reports, and academic works from and about the colonial era, did I start getting a more complete historical view of Uganda.

If I were to sum up my view today, it is that the foundation of Uganda, Tanganyika, and Kenya was laid by the British, with some of the most capable people anywhere in the world running these colonies. They did a lot of careful planning, budgeting, and producing of progress reports.

We Africans to this day have never developed a tenth of that meticulous British colonial ethos and that is the root cause of our post-independence problems. One can see from the arguments in our newspaper columns, social media posts, and radio talk shows that we don’t know this colonial history and, therefore, start the story in the middle after 1966.

The most we simplistically argue regarding the colonial period, is that the British came to exploit us, our natural resources, and use a divide-and-rule method to control and dominate us.

And so, we are collectively orphans, children left on their own without parents and guardians, and grasping about for solutions but lacking the technical or historical knowledge to begin to understand our situation.