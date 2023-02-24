What is your first source of news every morning?

How early do you consume news every day and what is your first source of news?

Today, most of us get our first news from either of the four platforms – print (newspapers) radio, television and smartphone – not necessarily in that order.

A recently shared study by the Reuters Institute throws up some interesting revelations to this question. The study in 10 developed countries – Norway, Spain, Italy, Finland, Ireland, UK, Netherlands, USA, France and Japan – taking a sample of 2,000 from each asked respondents: “What is the first way you typically come across news in the morning?

Most of the respondents in at least seven countries (42 percent in Norway, 39 percent in Spain, 38 percent in Italy, 36 percent in Finland, 35 percent in Ireland, 35 percent in UK, 29 percent in USA and 25 percent in Netherlands) got their first news through the smartphone. Japanese pay the least attention to smartphones.

Television was the second platform of choice for first news, with at least eight countries having a significant population choosing it. These were: 45 percent in Japan, 32 percent in Italy, 29 percent in USA, 27 percent in France, 24 percent in Netherlands, 24 percent in Spain, and 21 percent in UK and Finland. Norway paid least attention to television. This leaves radio and newspapers as the least first choice forums for news. Radio as a first source was highest in Ireland at 31 percent, France at 23 percent and UK and Norway at 17 percent and 16 percent respectively. On the other hand, newspapers as a first source of news scored negligible numbers except in the Netherlands at 13 percent, Finland at 10 percent and Japan at 8 percent.

There are good explanations for these findings. Many people today sleep with a smartphone under their pillow picking it up as soon as they wake up. They also tend to pick up the TV remote soon as they walk out of the bedroom into the sitting room. A few old timers still have a small transistor radio by their bedside to tune into the early morning news bulletins. As for newspapers, many have to first walk or drive out of home to the nearest newsstand before they can read a copy or headline, in which case they likely have already interfaced with their smartphone, TV and the car radio.

How different would these statistics be were the study done in Africa, and Uganda in particular? What is your first news experience every morning? Send me SMS text or Whatsapp on the telephone numbers at the bottom of this article and let me know which of the four platforms you usually get the first news every day or on different days. I shall share the results next week.

READERS HAVE THEIR SAY

Old radio, TV better than new ones?

Refer to your article, “World Radio Day, but what radio? (Daily Monitor, February 17). With one radio station and one television station, the latter limited to towns, Uganda reversed the Aids scourge to almost zero infection. Today, with countless radio stations, scores of TV stations, mobile telephony, social media, and internet....we are on a rising infection rate (1,100 cases per day) and spreading prevalence. What explains this dichotomy? -Ben Matsiko Kahunga Great story on president’s immunity

The kind of reporting you have done on the issues of presidential immunity while in office and that of trying civilians in military courts is what is expected from your newspaper (see“ Presidential immunity and the paradox it has created in Uganda,” Sunday Monitor, February 05). If a person can sue you then you must have the right to sue him basically. This immunity is important but must be restricted to official duties. Secondly military courts are not courts of judicature. -Apollo Wangalwa I love your robust columnists

I thank your team for the quality stories in Daily Monitor and Sunday Monitor. These publications have become household names in Uganda and the entire region. I particularly thank you for publishing tough thought provoking rejoinder articles of opinion writers with divergent views. James Tamale’s rejoinder article, “Fact-checking Alan Tacca’s fury with Pentecostal Churches” (Daily Monitor, February 14) that was in reaction to the latter’s writings in the same paper on January 29 is a classic example of great debate on your platforms.

I still wonder how Prof Timothy Wangusa treated this sensitive subject in his “Blind men going to see god-elephant” (Daily Monitor, December 11, 2022) by amusing, instead of provoking the readers of your esteemed newspaper. -Eriyansinga Lule

