What it will take for land reforms to succeed

Forty years ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its sister institution the World Bank, imposed reform measures on poor countries in the South whose economies had almost collapsed due to debt burden.

As petrodollars from Arab oil-producing countries started to flow exponentially into American and European banks in 1973, poor countries in the South increased their borrowing from the North to fund poorly conceived and managed projects.



Soon, this heavy borrowing turned sour for the poor nations as interest rate charges skyrocketed leading to loan repayment defaults. At the same time, poor nations suffered a shift in terms of trade against their exports of primary commodities.

To stabilise these nations’ economies, the IMF came up with reform measures, which went by the name of Structural and Sectoral Adjustment Programme that imposed stringent conditions, which had to be satisfied before accessing funding of any kind.

While the IMF reforms targeted structural and sectoral adjustment policies to help poor countries turn round their economies, its sister institution, the World Bank, rooted for agricultural reforms intended to change the patterns of ownership, usage and control of lands in these countries.

The World Bank’s interest in agricultural reforms started soon after World War II when the Bank’s policy-makers considered countries in Asia and Latin America in urgent need of land reform. This led to a number of reform proposals in those countries.

Whereas the Bank’s reforms in Asia aimed at transferring ownership of land from landowners to the cultivators of small-holdings, in Latin America, reforms consisted of redistributing land from owners of large estates to landless workers as well as small-scale cultivators.

Three land systems in Africa were identified by World Bank in need of reform namely the plantation system in Egypt, Ethiopia’s feudal system and the systems in South Africa and Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) where good land was reserved for White minorities.

The rest of Africa were considered as problem-free on account of abundant land and the flexibility of its customary institutions.

By the 1970s, a common approach to land reform in Africa came to be centred around the concept of economic development with three basic objectives namely rapid economic growth, full employment and distributive justice.

The colonial land system in Uganda achieved all the three objectives. The land reforms of 1900 and 1903 led to the production of cash crops of cotton and coffee for the first time in Uganda.

Later in the 1920s, production of large scale of rubber, tea, sugar and cocoa on large plantations was introduced so that by the time of expulsion of expatriates by the military regime in 1972, Kyaggwe county alone had forty- five large-scale plantations.

In 1927 the problem of security of tenure was solved by the creation of both domestic and economic “bibanja.” A domestic kibanja is an interest in land created by law whereas the interest in the economic kibanja is limited to crops.

In 1974 the military regime abolished the mailo land system and converted all land systems into 99-year leases from the government although the aruvial title was not vested in government. The Constitution reversed this and provided that all land in Uganda belongs to citizens to be owned through four land tenures namely mailo, freehold, customary and leasehold.

Under the torrens system of land registration we inherited from Australia, an interest in land comes from a higher interest. Since there is no title deed vested in the citizens of Uganda, it is not clear where the above tenures emanated from. For land reforms to be successful, they must answer to the above three World Bank objectives.



