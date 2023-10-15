What Museveni calls a big curse will go if we do these three things

Last Friday, while presiding over the fourth graduation ceremony of beneficiaries of the presidential skilling programme in Kololo, President Museveni said Uganda and other African countries have a problem of having to import everything they use.

“It is a big curse for Africans to import clothes, shoes, chairs, etc,” Mr Museveni wrote on X. “You even see people living in the tropics importing furniture from Dubai, a desert! That is a big curse to themselves.”

One of the imports that I think surprises Ugandans — and Africans in general — is toothpicks.

Toothpicks are not, by any stretch of the imagination, sophisticated products that require solid technical expertise to make, but we import them anyway.

And, embarrassingly enough for people with dignity, we also import used clothes. In market places in and around Kampala, traders sell used underwear, used bras, used socks.

These products come disinfected, but wearing clothes you know some stranger was wearing (when they sweated, when they broke wind) can be very demeaning.

Mr Museveni believes the answer to this problem is equipping young people with skills so that they can make products that can be bought locally. He is right, but I think we need to do the following if we are to make progress.

First, we need to carry out decent research and find out what it is that makes it difficult for people in our country to make nice products. We are not talking about cars, computers, medical equipment, etc since they are not easy to manufacture — just the type of products Mr Museveni cited.

While some people may dismiss the idea of research, there are perfectly good reasons for it. If you go back in time, if you look closely at history, you will find plenty of evidence suggesting we struggle to make good products.

For example, when John Speke arrived in Buganda in 1862, he found abambowa in the Buganda Kingdom using basic weapons such as arrows, bows and spears, yet he was armed with a musket and a revolver, which obviously were much better weapons and wowed the king.

Another example is the made-in-Katwe or Magezi ga Baganda (flat) iron. It relies on red-hot charcoal to work and is still used in low-income communities. But you just cannot sell this kind of iron in markets where people are used to irons made by countries such as China and Indonesia.

The principal reason we need research is that it can help in the same way as diagnosis, which healthcare professionals rely on to treat patients. It will help the government understand why Ugandan entrepreneurs, for example, make a very basic iron as opposed to the imported, modern type sold in supermarkets.

Second, the government should promote vocational training with as much zeal and resources as it does for formal education. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as vocational training is called in many places, can be a game changer.

If sufficient resources are devoted to TVET and it is done properly, Uganda will create a critical mass that will help drive manufacturing, at least of the kind that corresponds with its level of economic development.

The third thing is quality, and this is probably the most important. If Ugandans are importing furniture from Dubai, as Mr Museveni said, it is largely because they are not happy with the quality of Ugandan furniture. Give Ugandans quality products and they will do BUBU: Buy Uganda, Build Uganda.

The reason Ugandans love their avocados, bananas and pineapples and would not accept the foreign equivalent is quality.