What new payment system laws mean

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Cash is the most common way of paying for goods and services in Uganda, accounting for 80 per cent of all transactions. However, if we look at the economy as a living organism and consider the different forms of payment as blood vessels, paying with cash causes slow and inefficient circulation.

Technology has been leading the way in facilitating the circulation of money for years now, but it comes with its own risks like the potential for fraud, system failures and consumer protection issues. To help ensure safety of the technology, institutions and procedures used to make payments in the country, Uganda recently enacted the National Payment Systems Act 2020 and the National Payment Systems Regulations 2021.

The most talked about change these laws have made is to give Bank of Uganda (BoU) the legal mandate to regulate mobile money services. BoU has issued licences to three mobile money operators; MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited, Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, and MicroPay Uganda Limited, while more are in the pipeline. Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) will continue to regulate telecommunication services, while firms interested in issuing digital money now require licences from BoU to do so.

This only applies to companies that actually issue digital value, and not to their agents like mobile money agents. Before these laws were enacted, BoU indirectly supervised mobile money operators since the digital value they create is backed by actual cash deposits in commercial banks which are regulated by BoU. Bringing mobile money services directly under Bank of Uganda’s supervision means that BoU can now make sure their systems are operating safely, risks are minimized, and that consumers are protected from exploitation or otherwise being treated unfairly.

Putting in place a clear legal framework not only helps protect consumers, but it also gives vendors and innovators the backing to invest and set up shop in Uganda. Fintech firms and financial institutions have different needs from consumers though, so regulators like Bank of Uganda must balance the consumers’ need for safety and affordability with the need to promote innovation and build digital infrastructure. If the regulatory burden is too heavy in an attempt to minimize risk, it can discourage innovation which often requires testing uncharted waters.

One of the ways the new laws address this is through the provision for BoU to put in place a Regulatory Sandbox Framework. A regulatory sandbox is a set of rules and requirements that allows innovative financial solutions, for example fintech startups, to be tested in a live controlled environment with BoU’s oversight and subject to the necessary safeguards. It is called a sandbox to suggest a place where experimentation and learning can be contained, like children playing in a sandbox instead of bringing the sand into the house.

Advertisement

Under this regulatory sandbox, financial institutions, fintechs and professional services firms working with such businesses can test innovative financial products, services, business models and solutions in the market, but within a well-defined space and duration with the chance for wider adoption afterwards. Interested applicants should be ready to meet certain criteria including genuineness of the innovation, an idea developed to the level of operational testing, and having safeguards for consumers.

Building the digital infrastructure for financial services is a national priority under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2017-2022, and BoU’s goal is to grow the active users of products which digitally store and transfer value either by card, mobile phone or other means from 31 per cent in 2016 to 60 per cent by 2022.

Digital payment systems like mobile money have revolutionized access to financial services in Uganda. More than half the adult population (58 per cent) uses mobile money and its growth caused a leap in those included in the formal financial sector from 28 per cent in 2006 to 58 per cent in 2018. This means more and more people can access services like saving, borrowing, insurance and making payments.

Overall, this contributes to self-employment, household spending and greater economic activity. With robust regulation in place, these benefits are set to multiply as access to more convenient, fast and safe payment methods increases, and so the economy should grow faster and income inequality reduce.

Mr Mackay Aomu is the Director National Payment System department, Bank of Uganda