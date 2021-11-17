What next after climate change discourse?

The UN summit on climate change (COP26) came to an end last Friday with the adoption of the Glasgow Climate Pact.

The 11th hour ‘slight change’ in wording of the final text regarding the use of coal energy noticeably upset delegates at the summit. India, with the support of other heavily coal-reliant countries (China and US) made an intervention which changed the final text from “phasing out” to “phasing down” coal.

Just to mention, India is on record for having air quality crises to the extent of imposing pollution lock-downs.

The best that Alok Sharma, President of COP26, could do was to offer an emotional apology to the delegates for the last minute change. In my opinion, beneath such difficult decisions that have characterized negotiations at the UN climate change summits in the recent past are issues of economic power: how can richer countries sustain their heavily-industrious economies and large profits with minimum cost on energy?

We had impressive views presented in this newspaper by different writers throughout last week. It was interesting to learn that 10 countries with the largest emissions account for 68 percent of the total global carbon emissions whereas the 100 least-emitters account for a meagre 3 percent! The irony therein is exacerbated by the reality that the 10 heavy emitting countries are fairly more equipped, both technologically and financially, to avert the adverse effects of climate change in comparison with lower-income countries.

However, inasmuch as low-income countries, including our good country, have made meagre contributions to the global emissions, it is pertinent that we take responsibility for it and make necessary radical decisions to avert the adverse effects we have observed.

Human-made environmental degradation has become very rampant in Uganda.

Studies reveal that indiscriminate tree-cutting for charcoal fuel accounted for the reduction from 24 to 9 percent in forest cover area observed between 1990 and 2015 inasmuch as this figure has since improved to 12.5 percent due to awareness of tree planting.

Moreover, research has also revealed that in as much as firewood and charcoal are the most easily available cooking fuels, they are more expensive than gas, for instance.

There is need to broaden and prioritise this conversation to include possibilities of crafting policies to make gas more affordable for the masses, but also factor in subjective factors, such as mindset change. Some people may struggle with the idea of cooking matooke and smoking meat using gas. Besides charcoal burning, Uganda is also on record for losing several battles of profits versus environmental conservation.

In 2020, part of Bungoma forest reserve was given away for sugar planting in an area whose climatic conditions could be threatened by oil drilling in the near future.

What, then, can we do in our individual capacities devoid of any political motives? I was impressed upon by an idea fronted on Capital Gang last week by Moses Byaruhanga.

He opined that the government could, for instance, encourage all households to plant atleast one tree within their homesteads. Trees absorb greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and produce more oxygen, hence reducing the effects of global warming.

We were all most probably than not exposed to this basic science concept in our Primary Four, and yet it sounds new and complex to the stubborn and profit minded! About 15 years ago, my father planted three avocado and four mango trees at our home in Nsambya, Kampala. Today, he sits under the trees to enjoy the cool breeze that flows all day!

Tree planting in our homes would, therefore, not only have an aesthetic effect, but also improve on the quality of air in our neighbourhoods. Let us all plant the much needed trees first and fast.