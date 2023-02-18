What non-renewal of UN office mandate means for human rights defenders

Let’s face it. It’s real because it was written and communicated to the concerned parties and published in the media. That is how we got to know about it. The mandate of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Uganda shall not be renewed! I am hesitant to place a full stop to the discussion because I habour hope that may be the initiators of the decision might rethink and rescind it.

As a civil society actor, I find it very saddening that the way we see things in the sector is not the way some other people see them. We are at a point in life where everyone should be using a people-centred and human rights based approaches in handling of all affairs. It doesn’t pay for anyone to sit in their room and make a decision that favours them alone. There is need to think about other actors who are likely to be affected by that decision. A quick illustration is that of a marriage relationship which can thrive best if the spouses are in regular and open communication and if they can agree on what to move forward with or what to drop off in their journey.

As a human rights defender, there has been so much that I and like-minded colleagues have gained from interacting with and engaging with Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Uganda. Our capacity has been enhanced on national, regional and international human rights promotion and protection mechanisms. We received financial assistance towards activities aimed at promoting human rights in the country and there was collaborative effort in speaking against violations and abuses of human rights, among others. The non-renewal of the Office mandate shall cripple our work and leave us as mere orphans.

The UN office has employed a number of Ugandans over the years, meaning that the pronouncement comes with the implication that it strains the current staff of the office who have to think of next steps. They probably didn’t see this pronouncement coming but now that it was made, they have to find alternative employment.

It is argued and cannot be disputed that Uganda has a Human Rights Commission and vibrant civil society that can do what the UN office does or has been doing but we need to recognise the aspect of mandates. The Commission is a national human rights institution and civil society organisations have different thematic areas of focus.

The UN office is at international level and therefore takes up messages of the Commission, civil society and individuals who seek observance of their rights in the event that they cannot go to local and national level based agencies or mechanisms.

With all due respect, I think that if someone or organisation has not indicated to you that they have failed or are tired, it is good to let them stay if they have the resources. After all, they have a community of beneficiaries. Unless there is something that one party knows that is not being told to the other party or parties.

In the wake of continuing restrictions on the work of civil society organisations, human rights defenders and other actors in what is commonly known as shrinking civic space, I pray that no one shall add soil or salt to the already painful wounds that we have on our hearts. This is our country and continent. Let’s love one another and see how to support each other to advance than working to bring each other down.