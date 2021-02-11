What polls say about women’s political leadership

By Guest Writer More by this Author

A number of political pundits and pro-democracy groups have shared their reflections on the January 14 presidential, parliamentary and local council elections, dissecting a number of facets. A cursory look at the majority of post-election analysis reveals a paucity of analyses of the often-invisible landscape of women’s political leadership.



Looking back to the election epoch, it was not surprising, that at presidential race level, only but one out of the 11 candidates was a woman. Fast forward, Ms Nancy Kalembe, polled 37,469 votes, which is slightly less than the 42,833 that was polled by Maureen Kyalya, the only female candidate in the 2016 elections. While it can be argued that at presidential race level, the stakes are high, and the ground remains largely immovable, the picture was not any different at parliamentary level, where only 20 women secured open seats in addition to the affirmative action seats.

A 2020 study by Forum for Women in Democracy titled: ‘Women Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Experiences from the 2016 Elections in Uganda’ concluded that the persistently low numbers of women on open seats was due to the deeply entrenched perception that the direct seats are male seats.



The limited progress by females at presidential level are in tandem with the persistent dearth of female presidents on the African continent and exposes the total lack of meaningful shifts in advancing women’s political leadership at the highest decision-making level. Despite the fact that no woman candidate has come close to winning a presidential race in Uganda, their foray at the highest level remains critical to normalising women as the face of leadership.

On a positive note, as a feminist and social justice actor, my heart was warmed to see more women that have been active in the women’s movement step out with boldness and courage to vie for political office. It confirms that feminist organising and undertaking social justice actions provide confidence and political experience.

The success too of our own can be attributed to the vital role played by the women’s movement in furthering women’s participation in politics and elections. This involves advocating for policies that will increase space for women’s involvement, encouraging women to vote and serve as monitors in elections; supporting them to stand as candidates and run a campaign and raising political consciousness on women’s rights.

That said, the 2021 elections in Uganda, have once again illuminated that the historical domination of politics and leadership positions by men has continued to shape who gets elected. For women candidates, the effects of Covid-19 and related restrictions of a scientific election greatly affected mostly those who were first time aspirants. That notwithstanding, the persistent barriers such as unequal access to resources, gender stereotypes that negate women’s political leadership and the support of political parties continued to play a role in the success of female candidates. For instance, there is no doubt that the monetisation of politics was a major obstacle to many female candidates right from the top level.

Ms Kalembe, at some point halted her campaigns due to a shortage of funds. The most destructive result of women’s double workload, is the little time left for building social capital through socialising with peers and networking. Many women find it difficult to build strategic, operational and personal networks that are critical for their political campaigns. Further, during the campaign season, countless stories were shared by women leaders about how requests for campaign support were met with violence in the form of sexual harassment, rape and threats to their person.

It remains therefore, that revolutionising the patriarchal social norms, intensifying feminist leadership building programmes to boost women’s participation in politics, in addition to investing in positive media coverage and addressing political violence against women in politics will create an environment where women political leaders can navigate better towards their social, economic and political advancement.

By Eunice Musiime

Ms Musiime is a feminist leadership builder and the executive director of Akina Mama wa Afrika. eunice@akinamamawaafrika.org