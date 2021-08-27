What’s Gen Museveni’s endgame?

By Moses Khisa More by this Author

Sometime in 2019, a small group of Ugandan civil society activists and scholars gathered at a Kampala location to brainstorm on the possibilities and prospects of convening a national dialogue to deliberate on how best to manage a political transition from Museveni’s rule and pursue a process of national healing.

Uganda is at political crossroads.

It has been for a while. We have a broken political system. A huge cloud of uncertainty abounds about the present and future of the leadership at the top. Our social fabric is frail and fragile.



There are stresses and strains in our body politic. We have uncertainty over what happens once the current rulers bow out. So many unresolved national issues including the Buganda question.

The state of insecurity is real. The runaway youth unemployment powered by a population bulge, up against a tiny economy with limited opportunities, is a cause for worry. Then the myriad land conflicts and the possibility of social conflict.

These and other related issues are of grave concern to many Ugandans. They formed the basis for days of deep reflection and soul-searching by this small group of compatriots. The agenda was to critically engage with the problems staring at us and how best Ugandans can come together to turn the political corner peacefully and forge a socially viable nation.

Two of the participants at this retreat have since cashed in on prominent government positions. It is a mark of the duplicity and dishonesty characteristic of Museveni’s rule. Some activists and analysists engage in cultivating a vocal and critical public presence only to line up for presidential appointments.

Through such co-optation and compromise, Museveni has for the most part succeeded in obstructing the flourishing of a truly strong and sustained civic challenge to his rule. Yet, to be sure, this cannot go on forever.

There was something quite striking at the 2019 civil society retreat. One of the two participants alluded to above, now holding a government position, spoke with a tone of bravado and a tenor of assuredness.

As far as he was concerned, Museveni was so firmly in charge that he would singly dictate anything about political transition and national dialogue. The idea that some random social forces could compel Museveni to negotiate an end to his long rule was ruled out of the question.

Indicating that he spoke from a point of first-rate knowledge of affairs inside the ruling core, his message was simple: forget about Museveni leaving power anytime soon. In hindsight, it’s now apparent that the attitude and tone was one of a self-interested person, one invested in the continuation of the status quo.

Casting Museveni’s rule as somehow impregnable betrays a lack of historical and comparative perspective. Museveni is scarcely the only ruler who has demonstrated the agility to hold onto power seemingly in perpetuity.

Regimes and rulers that appear too entrenched, and come across as holding onto power tightly, in any event have come down tumbling often unexpectedly and quite rapidly. It is highly unlikely that Museveni will rule for much longer and leave on his own dictated terms.

The passing of time alone is taking a toll. Today, as he laments about the corrupt and abuses among security forces, it is quite clear that Museveni is not as fully in control of affairs as he and his acolytes would otherwise insist.

The end to Museveni’s rule is a matter of time. It’s bound to happen, perhaps at a time we least expect because the course of history is utterly random and difficult to defy. The question is what endgame he has to play.

In one sense, Museveni can muster the courage and wisdom to negotiate his way out. He has the ball fully in his court for this option, but is unlikely to play it because the consumption of excessive power inevitably breeds hubris and an exaggerated sense of entitlement.

For Museveni, the pot of power before him has fuelled an endless messianic mission. Thus, he is unable to humbly concede that time is up and to see that it’s best to work out a peaceful departure. Yet, even if he takes the tack of a negotiated end, the temptation to handpick a family member as successor will likely imperil matters.

The more likely scenario is that Museveni will be forced out of power. How this will actually play out is unpredictable, but that it will happen, one way or the other.

Unfortunately, this has been the predominant story and the fate of rulers in Museveni’s mould who cling to power for such a long time – the end tends to be ignominious and tragic. It is the trap and curse of power.

