What’s tear gas effect on life, environment?

The Rotary Month of December is earmarked for disease prevention and treatment as established by Rotary International.

Disease prevention and treatment is one of the seven recurrent pillars of selfless service to humanity powered by Rotary International via its successive structures, networks and clubs world over. The seven great pillars are often recited as:

• Conflict prevention and resolution

• Water and sanitation

• Disease prevention and treatment

• Maternal and child health

• Economic and community development

• And most recently, environment management.

This disease mix often fought by the Rotary Movement include polio, malaria, cancer and most recently, Covid-19 on the global stage. Covid-19 unlike other diseases, is the newest and a quick killer. It is a respiratory- based infection.

Covid-19 proven prevention so far include:

• Relentless use of facemasks to prevent its spread

• Washing of hands with soap and or hand sanitisers at all times.

• Observing social distancing at all times.

• Sanitising often using objects such as hand phones, doors handles, office desks and computers, among others.

• Good feeding that includes eating of a balanced diet at all times, eating plenty of fruits and taking in hot substances (water and foods) to strengthen our bodies.

• Routine physical exercises and steaming of our bodies to gain full self-defence.

• Self-isolation, medical testing and immediate contact to a nearby healthy facility whenever you increasingly feeling unwell.

Many thanks that the vaccines to shoot down the Covid-19 pandemic are increasingly being availed in some countries. According to media reports, these countries include the United Kingdom, Russia, China and USA.

It is said Uganda has also lodged in its application for the Covid-19 vaccines to the founding producers and the World Health Organisation (WHO). My uncertainty remains in Uganda’s capability to pay for the orders just in time and the time the supplies may actually reach the country. Is it competitive purchasing or begging for grants?

As new and most expensive diseases unveil across the globe, we need to seriously check ourselves as Ugandans.

A lot of teargas is being used across the country by the security forces, especially during the presidential candidates campaigns. No competent research or technical report has ever been issued to the public on the after effects of using the tear gas commodity to humanity and the environment.



As a country, due to technical ignorance and neglect, we may be cultivating a new futuristic era of very tough cancers and diseases into our beloved communities and the world. By the time we realise this abnormality, it may be too late to say prayers.

As concerned citizens, we demand for an evidence-based research and statement on the use and effects of teargas to humanity and the environment. We also call for awareness seminars by the government of Uganda and other technical organisations, including the Rotary Movement.

The time is now to undertake strategic prevention rather than wait for futuristic expensive cure and bogus regrets sounded by some unscrupulous role players.

Together, lets open opportunities to the world!

By Nsubuga Mukedi