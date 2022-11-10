What the youth expect of govt during COP27

We, the youth of Uganda appreciate the positive steps the government has taken to protect the environment and advance renewable energy.

We also appreciate your efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change like promoting the use of energy-saving technologies as a means of mitigating climate change effects, most especially upcountry and developing and endorsing the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution Partnership Plan (NDC-PP) in June 2018 where your administration made key commitments in this regard, including, reducing national greenhouse emissions by 22 per cent by 2030, reducing climate vulnerability of climate-sensitive sectors since the economy is natural based and building the climate resilience of key sectors and managing disaster risks.

As we all know, Uganda is already grappling with climate change effects like floods that wreak havoc on livestock, crops and human life. For instance, In August 2022 in Mbale District located in the eastern part of Uganda, floods killed at least 30 people and displaced more than 5,000 people as heavy rains pounded the area. Furthermore, according to district officials, the total fatalities of acute food insecurity and malnutrition in Karamoja was about 2,465. Sadly, most of the fatalities were children and the elderly.

In addition, since the discovery of commercial oil deposits in the Albertine Graben in 2006, a plan to construct the world’s longest heated pipeline, the 1,433km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project from Hoima in Uganda to the port of Tanga in Tanzania was hatched. It should be noted that this oil project will and has negatively affected the people and the environment. Therefore, we as the youth do not believe that the country is on track to meet our carbon reduction goals or end our dependence on fossil fuels. This, therefore, calls for a comprehensive plan to achieve carbon neutrality in Uganda during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharma el-Sheik, Egypt.

We, as young people who are the future of tomorrow collectively demand that during the COP27 the government should respect national and international commitments including commitments made under the Paris Climate Change Agreement to address climate change challenges.

We demand that our government leaders should create opportunities to involve young people in coordinating and advocating for impact-oriented policies to ensure concrete climate responses to protect our future, people and the environment.

The youth can inspire solutions to climate change’s adverse effects on our ecosystems and champion impact-oriented policies to achieve a climate-resilient economy. The youth are at the heart of the climate emergency and we need our leaders to better understand the unequal impacts of the climate crisis through our stories.

As youth and climate activists, we demand our leaders strengthen their political will to effectively respond to climate crises through climate frameworks such as carbon credits, NDC, and investment in renewables and a regenerative economy now. This means immediate investment in retraining and the provision of alternative jobs in clean, sustainable industries that don’t harm the ecosystems on which we depend for survival.

This must be done through meaningful partnerships with communities and youth to ensure a just transition and that no one is left behind.

Lastly, among the populace of the youth, the gender aspect should be factored in terms of which gender is most predisposed to the adverse impacts of climate change.