What to consider while amending  Electricity Act

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Last month, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, said the government is in the process of amending the Electricity Act 1999, to directly supply electricity to the industrialists other than using distribution companies.

Amending the Act will not lower power tariffs nor is it a priority right now.

Over the years, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), distribution companies, stakeholders and consumers have attributed the challenges in the electricity sector to the outdated Electricity Act 1999.

They explain that the law can no longer address the emerging issues such as deemed power, high power tariffs, issues of compulsory land acquisition, over-reliance on the grid, and economic setbacks, among others.

The Energy ministry has over the years been working to amend the Act but at snail pace. However, there are a number of concerns that the Energy ministry ought to address as it amends the act and these include:

High power tariffs: Even after commissioning the 183MW Isimba Hydro Power dam, the power tariffs have remained the same. The high costs continue to keep 74 per cent of Ugandans from accessing grid power.

Deemed power: According the Auditor General, by June 2020 deemed energy was Shs110.79b causing a strain on government resources.



This deemed power negatively impacts the consumers through high power tariffs which maybe a hindrance to electricity demand hence hindering economic growth.

Advertisement

Uganda’s total installed capacity currently stands at over 1,268.9MW according to the December 2020 statistics from ERA, the peak domestic and export demand for power is 723.76MW.

As at December 2020, Uganda was producing 545.14MW of excess power that was not being consumed, but had to be paid for.

The excess power (deemed energy) that is being produced has increased dams such as Achwa II.

Uganda is over reliant on grid-based hydro and other power. While Uganda’s grid-based installed capacity is over 1268.9MW, Uganda produces only 13.9MW of off-grid power.

To meet the energy needs of citizens who cannot afford grid-based power, it is important to increase investments in the off-grid energy sector. Amendment of the Electricity Act will help government to increase investment in the off-grid energy.

Constant disconnection: Hospitals are still facing a challenge of electricity disconnection due to unpaid bills. The Electricity Act 1999 does not have any provision to ensure hospitals access affordable and reliable electricity.

Unaffordable and unreliable power supply has caused a number of economic challenges.

Ugandans have suffered economic setbacks such as faulty meters, bad Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), unfair concessions, inflated and delayed monthly bills.

Therefore the new law should focus on following priority areas: To provide funds for investing in transmission lines before commissioning the dams to avoid deemed power that leads to high power tariffs.

To provide for compulsory land acquisition in line with Article 26 of the 1995 constitution to solve issues of deemed power; To penalise the distribution companies for power outrage and compensate the affected users; To provide for on alternative power supply specifically off-grid energy sector; To also put a limit on borrowing money to invest in grid power that leads to high return on investment which makes power very expensive.

Ms Doreen Namara is a legal officer at AFIEGO