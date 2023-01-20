What will journalism, media look like in 2023?

Nearly three weeks into the New Year, most of us have our personal outlook of 2023. We know where we expect to win, to lose or ride the storm and what to do. Beyond individuals, different sectors have similarly mapped out the year’s outlook – banking, construction, media, etc. This outlook is important in many ways, not least that it prepares and guides players for the long haul.

The Reuters Institute this week released their global outlook on journalism and the media. Titled “Journalism, media, and technology trends and predictions 2023”, it is written by veteran British journalist, Nic Newman. It is recommended reading for all media colleagues, particularly news/content managers and newsroom captains.

The report paints a mixed picture. Below I highlight only four areas and how, according to the report, they may impact the journalism industry. I also note the opportunities the report recommends for pick up.

Social media: The report notes that first generation social networks, particularly Facebook and Twitter, seem to have peaked as older people get bored with them and the younger people migrate to more exciting platforms Tik-Tok. In the circumstances, it notes, many industry captains think “the potential loss or weakening of Twitter [and Facebook] would be bad for journalism, but others take a more positive view suggesting it could reduce reliance on the views of an unrepresentative but vocal elite.” It further suggests that “amid this turmoil, there is some hope that the next set of applications will put more emphasis on connections and content that are good for society rather than those that deliver outrage and anger.”

Digital news: On digital, the report notes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be more available to help personalise online content according to user experience. However, he warns, “…news organisations that have not yet fully embraced digital will be at a severe disadvantage [because] the next few years will not be defined by how fast we adopt digital, but by how we transform our digital content to meet rapidly changing audience expectations.”

Audio and video: For many traditional and mainstream media, website and routing update of stories and photos has been its main engagement in the digital arena. That has to change. According to the report, “one of the underlying megatrends in digital has been the explosion of formats and channels that publishers can use to reach consumers. Owned and operated websites are now only one of many ways of engaging audiences. Better data connections have opened up possibilities beyond just text and pictures and smartphone adoption has accelerated the use of visual journalism, vertical video, and podcasts.”

News avoidance: This is an emerging phenomena across markets. The report notes that “selective avoidance, often involving important stories such as politics, has doubled in some countries since 2017, because many people feel that media coverage is overly negative, repetitive, hard to trust, and leaves people feeling powerless.” The solution to this may be in journalist Amanda Ripley’s “…call for journalism that explains the news better, gives people hope – and points to solutions rather than just identifying problems.”

Readers have their say Makerere’s burnt ‘Ivory Tower’

It’s true that any news concerning Makerere University without showing the burnt main hall will always be incomplete. Indeed for many stories on Makerere University, you still put the photo of the former main building with captions reading; “Makerere University Main Hall. File Photo”. But now that the exact building is not there anymore, why not acknowledge it? I am not saying that you should stop publishing it, but at least let the caption say, for instance; “The Burnt Makerere University Main Hall. File Photo”. I am quite sure that not everyone is aware that the building got burnt some time back. -Okot Fred

Is an airplane lighter than an elephant?

Hope the New Year is still kind to you. You mentioned me among the people who help “at the construction site of journalism”. Much obliged! I refer to your story “Why aircraft, birds don’t flock together” (Sunday Monitor, January 16), page 3. It described an Airbus 330 as “1.8-tonne” in terms of weight (1 ton = 1000 kg) which makes this aircraft lighter than one elephant! I have attached Google data on the weight of an Asian elephant (4,000kg), African bush elephants (6,000kg) and African forest elephants (2,700 – 6,000kg).

Second, in the back page of today’s paper (Daily Monitor, January 16), the caption for the group photo is meant for a photo that appeared several days ago. -Isaac Acong

Send your feedback/complaints to