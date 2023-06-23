What would a pro-people govt do with Shs52 trillion Budget?

The theme for the 2023/2024 budget was: “Full Monetisation of Uganda’s Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialisation, Expanding and Broadening Services, Digital Transformation and Market Access.” Ostensibly, the theme speaks about the regime’s purported desire to create opportunities for the people to earn money and use it to improve their living conditions.

Consequently, the Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, when delivering the budget speech, quoted the President to have declared the 2021-2026 term, “a term for socio-economic transformation”. He further quoted the President to have said, on May 24, 2021, while opening the 11th Parliament, “Now that we have laid the foundation by building roads, hospitals, schools, water sources and other public services, the focus should be turned to creating wealth, jobs and incomes.”

Further down the line, the minister highlights the key action plans laid down to realise the stated theme. Sadly, the action plans are based on the ill-conceived and fallacious government programmes of Emyooga and the Parish Development Model (PDM). These are basically additional examples of what the NRM regime does best; sloganeering and paying lip service to the delivery of public amenities.

Emyooga and the PDM, like their cousins born earlier; Entadikwa, Plan for Modernisation of Agriculture, Youth Venture Capital Fund, Operation Wealth Creation, etc., are suffering from the same ailments that hampered the success of the earlier economic development programmes; broad day robbery of public funds, favouritism, nepotism, ineptitude and sheer lack of organisation to implement the programmes efficaciously.

Currently, the President, ministers, technocrats and regime apparatchiks are singing their voices hoarse about Emyooga and PDM. But the population has not been organised to absorb the money and use it to achieve the intended goals. Furthermore, a quick random survey on the ground reveals that only a small segment of the population has received some kind of money from these programmes. And, these are regime supporters mainly.

The vast majority of the population is mired in confusion and ignorance about the programmes. In addition, the media is awash with news stories of blatant abuse of the funds by public servants, across the country. The President himself has on numerous occasions complained about the theft of Emyooga and PDM funds. This is a big statement from the President. He is admitting that he is presiding over a thieving regime and expressing helplessness at the hands of the thieves.

Certainly, to cause transformation, the mainstay of any reasonable, people-oriented government would be to develop the human resource for the job and to provide a funding base for innovation, investment and business start-ups. In our case, agriculture is the backbone of this economy. The sector needs proper organisation to propel transformation.

The country should be zoned and government should know the type of crops that grow in specific areas. Farmers should be organised in cooperative societies to enable them have access to advisory services; funds for value addition, inputs and equipment; storage facilities and market. That is what a government that is serious about transforming a country would focus a significant amount of a Shs52 trillion budget on.

However, the NRM regime is structurally inept, innately corrupt, institutionally weak and disorganised, and lacks the will power to allocate in the budget, adequate amounts of resources to drive a meaningful transformation agenda.

Therefore, Emyooga, PDM and many other economic programmes will be designed in the future, purportedly to ignite transformation, but that will not be the purpose. The real purpose is campaign sloganeering and vote catching. It is all empty talk aimed at keeping political power.