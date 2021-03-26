What would Magufuli do for 7-year-old innocents

By Benjamin Rukwengye More by this Author

The intention had been to write about the departed president John Magufuli of Tanzania, focusing – yet again – on the contested legacy that we have come to expect of every leader of consequence. Was he a dictator who, powerless in death, needs to be called out? Or a pragmatist who needed to do what needed to be done, for things to get moving?

But that is horse that has been flogged to no end so I figured it makes sense to figure out how we always end up in this this cul-de-sac. Two stories from Uganda offer good context. The first was that six lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park, had been poisoned and killed; and then dismembered, with poachers taking away their heads, hearts and legs.

It is not the first incident of this nature. In 2018, 11 lions were poisoned to death. The disturbing case with this latest incident is that a journalist reported how the suspected poachers confessed to have been promised Shs40,000 in exchange for the lions’ body parts.

The second story was about a racket that is selling false Covid-19 results in several labs around Kampala – and I suspect elsewhere.

Apparently, you can buy a negative test – even if you are positive – if you want to travel; or a positive test – even if you are negative – if you want to take a few days off work or claim insurance benefits.

Both these stories are sad, whichever way you look at them. In the lions’ story, you could choose to go with the cruel death, and loss of wildlife – and therefore tourism revenue; or the fact that people are too poor that they will risk their lives and commit a crime of that magnitude for a mere Shs40,000; or even, the stretch it to the Shs10 million bounty for the killers of the lions when we have not made any real moves on the killers and abductors of citizens. Whichever angle you take, is disheartening.

It is the same with the false Covid-19 results sales. You could go with underpaid medical personnel looking for a quick buck; or overworked staff whose only respite is to forge a lie for a break; or corrupt government officials who are risking the lives of everyone; or an inefficient health system that lets these kinds of things happen.

And yet that is not even the worst thing about both of these stories. What worse is that none of it is surprising. In fact, it is that both stories are about the kinds of things you are likely to hear and expect to be happening in this country. The problem for us is that there is no single theory to explain why these things are happening or how they can be brought to a halt.

Is it moral decadence or political incompetence? When boda-boda riders force pedestrians off walkways; and government SUVs run red lights or drive the wrong way; when children get sacrificed for wealth; and the rich amass wealth from pilfering public funds; when protectors prey on their charges; when nobody is above reproach, what do you expect?

I had a lunch date with my goddaughter this week, who just turned seven. Outside of the random conversations and questions, I also noticed how, without prompting, she walked to the sink and washed her hands before we ate. During the meal when I picked my drink, she asked, “Have you finished eating?” I was confused because she could see that my plate wasn’t empty. I noticed that her drink was still untouched and it hit me that she has been taught to not drink while she eats – so I didn’t touch my drink thereafter.

When we were done, she put together all the rubbish dusted her side of the table and then went back to the sink to wash up. When I think about how to correct whatever is wrong with this country, it is her and children with minds and values like hers that I think about and worry for. They grow up seeing violence, theft, debauchery and shortcutting normalized.

They know that all of it is wrong because sometimes they might here feeble voices point it out. But they do not see any difference or change in how the adults and their supposed-heroes are behaving. Soon, they are a minority and realize that their values and beliefs won’t win them any stars and biscuits. Guess what is going to happen?

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.