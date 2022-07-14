What would Prashan say to countries he was trying to heal?

Around 2014/2015 a young man named Prashan de Visser was visiting Kampala, to share his vision and make a case for the founding of a “Uganda Unites”.

Prashan had founded Sri Lanka Unites in 2007, “to unite the youth of Sri Lanka from all ethnic and religious groups in a movement which provides hope and facilitates reconciliation”.

To achieve this vision, they were running mentorship programmes targeting high school students, and focusing on promoting conversations around peace and reconciliation. The idea was that over the years, they would build a new generation of Sri Lankans who remembered the past but weren’t yoked to it; instead, to each other.

So, why Uganda? Well, he was looking out for countries whose history of political, religious and tribal violence belonged in the same pages. He had decided to found the “Global Unites Movement”, and bring together all these countries with a wounded past, to literally talk about healing. He had put out feelers for people who might be interested, and that’s how I ended up at the table with a couple of others. I was unable to get involved after the first meet.

He was also looking at the DRC, but quite frankly, this entire region could do with his portion. Naturally, I was curious to know what – if any – similarities we shared, that had Prashan hoping to heal us. So, I went digging.

Sri Lanka is heavily ethnicized, and split into two core groups – the overwhelming majority Sinhalese, and the “minority” Tamil. The colonialists introduced policies of marginalisation, favoritism, divide-and rule, and persecution. When they left, successive post-independence governments exploited and perfected the art, all of it converging to create the melting pot that was the long nasty civil war started in 1983.

The Tamils – I hope you have heard about the Tamil Tigers at the very least – decided they had had enough and wanted to secede. They went to war, arguing that the government which was dominated by the Sinhalese (about 80 percent of the population), which was discriminating and persecuting them. It would take 25 years for the war to end, with a decisive victory for the government forces.

The fighting had been so bitter that it even reeled in neighbours, India, where the 1991 assassination of Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, was credited to a Tamil Tigers’ suicide bomber. In 1993, they also assassinated – in another suicide bomb – the Sri Lankan President, Ranasinghe Premadasa. By the time it ended, the estimated economic cost of the war was $200 billion; hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians and fighters on both sides had been killed; thousands more were enduring life in internally displaced peoples’ camps.

As you would expect, there were serious accusations of genocide and war crimes and crimes against humanity. Commissions of inquiry, truth-finding and reconciliation – local and international – were sought. Both warring sides denied their role in the crimes, and blamed the other. The government, having emerged victor, bounced investigators and barred foreigners from checking out the former warzone.

Post-war reconstruction was there-there. Some people made loads of money while others sunk into poverty. There were elections but those who came to power were really, a coterie of thugs, accused of grand corruption and embezzlement, money laundering, plunging the country into debt, repression, cronyism and nepotism. Police was used as a political tool to surveil and clobber civilians and dissenters.

It also didn’t help that one family dominated politics with one of two Rajapaksa brothers serving as Defense Minister for the one who was President and then becoming President himself, only for his former president brother to emerge as Prime Minister. They fled the country this week.

In that long history of marginalisation, oppression and wounds of war, Prashan had found the stone in the shoes worn on the way to build a new Sri Lanka. He was committed to removing it. Witnessing the ongoing spectacular implosion of Sri Lanka’s economy and government, makes you wonder what must be going on in his mind. Mostly though, it is sobering to remember that when he looked at their volatile past, struggles, contradictions, and the promise of their future, he saw our country – and several others around here – in the same prism. It is now that you realise he was always right about his country. What would he say to the other countries he was trying to get to heal?

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.