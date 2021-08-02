What you should know about electronic govt procurement

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On July 1, the government rolled out the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system in 12 selected entities as a pilot project. The e-GP is a product of a number of reforms the government has undertaken in public finance management over the years. It is also in line with the government framework for the implementation of the e-governance policy in various sectors, including public procurement.

The main thrust of the e-GP is that it is a web-based tool used to carry out public procurement and disposal. It uses information and communication technology (ICT) to conduct the end-to-end government procurement and disposal process online. It involves all stages right from procurement planning, bidding, evaluation, award, contract management, invoicing and payment for supplies, works and services.

In Uganda, upwards of 60 per cent of the Sh45 trillion National Budget is spent on public procurement. Thus, public procurement, more than anything else, offers the largest business opportunities.

To this end, migrating the existing paper-based procuring system to an online process is an important milestone.

The e-GP system has been developed to address the problems inherent in the current semi-automated (largely paper-based) procurement system. It will thus enhance governance through transparency and accountability and economic development through competitiveness and improved investment climate.

As mentioned above, the entire process will be accessed online. Thus, there will be increased accessibility to information and tendering opportunities in government to potential national and international providers. All tender opportunities will be posted on the system and will be accessible anywhere any time.

The transparency and openness associated with the e-GP will lead to increased promotion of domestic businesses and, therefore, a chance for hitherto marginalised groups such as women and small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) to participate in government business. This is because all processes will be open and online, including e-advertisement, invitation for tenders, downloading of tender documents, and submission of bids, bid opening, evaluation, and publishing the award of contract. Additionally, contractors will be able to submit their bids electronically.

The e-GP system is template-driven and this makes all transactions standardised and traceable. Thus, there are reduced errors in the processing and documentation for providers, which will improve their capacity to prepare competitive bids.

The system will strengthen accountability by enhancing transparency and improved access to information from a central source. Because transactions are electronic, it will be easy to trail, trace and access data on the e-GP system for mandatory audits, reporting obligations and accountability requirements.

There will be public online access to all the information such as annual procurement plans, invitation for bids, best evaluated bids, contract award details, contract completion reports, debarment/blacklisting/suspension lists, procurement performance statistical and analytical reports, and other information of public interest published by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) and procuring and disposing entities, (PDEs)

The system seamlessly integrates with existing e-Government IT systems. It also integrates with other national systems such as Uganda Registration Service Bureau for business registration and company validation, as well as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) for TIN and tax clearance.

It has an inbuilt self-help tool where quick reference guides for both providers and PDEs are available to download.

The system will ensure only authorised users are allowed to access given data and information. This is because it provides for encryption of providers’ bid documents from the time of submission up to the bid opening date and time.

With reference to timelines, the e-GP system is intended to enhance efficiency and will enforce compliance with the set timelines in accordance with the PPDA Act 2003. With this new system, Uganda is entering a new era of public procurement never witnessed before.

Mr Cris Magoba is the public relations manager, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA)








