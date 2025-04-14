When a leader has resolve, resources follow

History shows that when a leader is truly committed to a vision, resources follow. This principle, echoed in Daniel 3:1–18, is embodied by President Yoweri Museveni’s steadfast pursuit to extract Uganda’s oil. His unwavering commitment has attracted massive investment and propelled the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) into reality, setting the stage for regional economic transformation.

From the biblical account in Daniel 3:18, we learn that commitment follows key principles. Museveni’s journey mirrors these in his mission for Uganda’s economic liberation through oil and gas.

Commitment begins with struggle – Museveni’s leadership, since youth, has been marked by struggle—from leading the National Resistance Army to transforming a nation plagued by poverty.

Commitment is not about gifts – Museveni wasn’t born into oil wealth or technical expertise. Through sheer willpower and strategic partnerships, he led Uganda into the league of oil producers.

Commitment is a choice, not a condition – Despite years of geopolitical and financial hurdles, Museveni chose to persist, securing investors and creating enabling policies.

Commitment is settled before challenges arise – Museveni’s oil vision wasn’t reactionary. Years before the first drill, he laid foundations—legal frameworks, partnerships, and local engagement.

Commitment is rooted in Faith – Museveni has often expressed trust in God’s purpose for Uganda. His leadership is deeply spiritual, drawing strength from divine providence.

Commitment requires single-minded focus – Despite delays, environmental concerns, and international resistance, Museveni’s resolve has never wavered. His focused leadership brought Eacop and Uganda’s refinery into motion.

Progress of Eacop Promises Growth and Opportunity. Stretching from Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields to Tanzania’s port of Tanga, Eacop is more than a feat of engineering—it’s an economic game-changer for both countries.

Uganda’s GDP is projected to grow by 7 percent in 2025, with EACOP at the center of oil sector expansion. Tanzania expects 6 percent GDP growth in the same year. As of March 2024, Tanzania had already generated US$11 million in tax revenue from the project.

Creating Jobs and Empowering Communities. EACOP’s 2–3 year construction phase is expected to create over 32,000 direct and 90,000 indirect jobs. In Tanzania, over 8,600 temporary jobs have been created since 2022, with 5,000 youth employed along the pipeline by early 2024. Local hiring and skills development are prioritized to ensure communities benefit directly.

Attracting Investment and Building Industry. With approximately $5 billion in capital investment, Eacop is bringing in major foreign direct investment. It is expected to stimulate growth in Uganda’s petrochemical sector and strengthen infrastructure along the central trade corridor—enhancing roads, logistics, and communications with a new fiber-optic network.

Enhancing Energy Security- For landlocked Uganda, Eacop provides a reliable export route and unlocks the value of its oil reserves. This boosts energy security and strengthens Uganda’s standing in the regional energy market.

Prioritizing safety and innovation. Eacop will be the world’s longest heated crude oil pipeline, using Long Line Heat Tracing (LLHT) to maintain oil flow. Real-time satellite surveillance, fiber-optic leak detection, and a SCADA monitoring system ensure safe operations. The pipeline is buried to minimize environmental risks.

A Future Built on Collaboration. Eacop represents strong bilateral cooperation between Uganda and Tanzania, driving regional integration. Despite environmental and human rights concerns raised by activists, the project is progressing with the promise of unlocking East Africa’s potential.

Refinery Benefits. Uganda’s planned refinery in Kabaale, Hoima District, will process 60,000 barrels per day and create 32,000 direct and indirect jobs. It is expected to contribute $3.3 billion annually to GDP and drive capital formation worth $8.2 billion.

The refinery is a strategic move to reduce Uganda’s reliance on imported petroleum. This shift could save the country at least 5.56 trillion shillings annually and improve the balance of payments by $591 million. Additionally, the adjacent Kabaale Petrochemicals Industrial Park could add $849 million per year to the economy.

Beyond refined fuel, the refinery paves the way for developing Uganda’s petrochemical and fertilizer industries, while attracting local businesses to supply services and products.

As we reflect, we remember two pivotal East African milestones: April 11, 1979, the fall of Idi Amin, and April 13, 1922, the birth of Julius Nyerere—both symbols of liberation and regional unity.

April 11 marks 46 years since President Museveni began shaping Uganda’s modern journey. As prophesied in Isaiah 9:2–7, Uganda now stands as a testament to visionary leadership—growing in wealth, stability, and promise.

Amb. Col (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania







