When bail is denied and justice delayed

It seems to me that in Uganda today, the difference between freedom and detention isn’t guilt or innocence; it’s money, political threat, and how far the state is willing to bend justice. On August 8, 2025, the High Court of Uganda denied bail to Opposition icon Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye and co-accused Obeid Lutale. Justice Emmanuel Baguma based his decision on a technicality, that the 180-day threshold for mandatory bail under Article 23(6)(b) of the Constitution had not yet been reached.

Besigye has been in detention since November 20, 2024. However, the judge ruled that the 180-day clock began on February 21, 2025, when he was remanded by Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court, not when he was first arrested. By August 8, only 168 days had passed under this calculation, just 12 days short. By this, Besigye is ineligible for mandatory release. But this logic hides a disturbing truth: Besigye has spent 262 days behind bars without trial in the hands of the government. Whether or not the court’s math is technically correct, the spirit of the Constitution, to prevent excessive pre-trial detention, has been trampled. And Besigye’s case is not an exception.

Across Uganda, as of August 2024, the World Prison Brief indicated that pre-trial detainees constituted 46.8 percent, which is roughly 34,807 people of the total 74,375 inmates. Most of them are poor, voiceless, or targeted for political reasons. The constitutional right to bail has been hollowed out by practice, turned into a luxury for the few rather than a safeguard for all. One of the most disturbing recent examples is that of Eddie Mutwe (Edward Ssebuufu), a close aide to Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi. Mutwe was abducted and tortured in March 2025, with the Chief of Defence Forces publicly admitting responsibility via X (Twitter).

He was later remanded by the Masaka High Court and charged with aggravated robbery, a charge widely viewed as politically motivated. Despite multiple attempts, he remains in detention without bail, a powerful reminder that political repression can now be fully disguised as a legal process. These are not isolated missteps. They reflect a system engineered to punish dissent and weaponise the law against opponents. In 2022, the Judiciary adopted new Bail Guidelines, centralising bail decisions for capital offences in the High Court. For rural suspects in remote districts, this reform has effectively meant indefinite detention, as High Court circuits are few and far between.

Courts now routinely demand exorbitant cash bail reaching as high as Shs5m, Shs20 m or even Shs30m, a figure far beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. The result? Justice becomes a privilege, not a right. Even more chilling is the political influence behind the bail crackdown. President Museveni has repeatedly called bail "an insult to victims" and backed efforts to abolish it for capital offences. While these constitutional amendments failed, the chilling effect remains. Judges now tread carefully, especially in politically sensitive cases.

This prolonged and punitive detention culture costs the country dearly. Uganda spends over Shs820 million annually detaining untried suspects. That’s money that could fund legal aid, public defenders, or mental health support for tortured detainees. It’s time for urgent reform. First, all time in custody, including unlawful detention before formal remand, must count toward bail eligibility. Second, magistrates must be allowed to hear bail for serious offences, especially in underserved areas. Third, the Judiciary must cap cash bail amounts, ensuring no one is jailed for being poor. And fourth, Parliament must create a strong independent oversight body to audit and challenge unjust pre-trial detentions. Besigye’s 262 days in custody, Mutwe’s continued imprisonment, and the thousands more held in silence all signal a painful truth. Uganda is not just jailing people, it is jailing justice itself.