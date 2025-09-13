When banks hold your money hostage with BoU's approval

Not long ago, an international organisation hired me to do some consultancy work. After the assignment, I went to my bank (Kenyan-owned) for a letter confirming I had a foreign currency account through which the organisation could pay me.

That was when I discovered my account had been marked dormant because I had not used it for two years. The bank reactivated it after taking me through the paperwork: forms, a copy of my National ID, the usual drill. The payment came in as expected. I withdrew part of it, left some in the account and returned weeks later to make a second withdrawal. The teller who handled my transaction casually informed me: “Your account was frozen. Go to the operations manager — he will explain.”

The explanation stunned me. The manager said the bank had tried to contact me to ask about the source of the money. But I had missed their call and, being busy with other work, I had not called back. The bank did not use my email address to send a follow-up. They did not text me, although when they are promoting new products, they bombard customers with texts. Freezing my account was their only alternative, despite its dire consequences and the ripple effect. The manager requested proof of the work I had done, saying the Bank of Uganda, which supervises commercial banks, requires written proof of the source of certain amounts.

I showed him my invoice. I even offered to share emails relating to the assignment. He rejected all of it. The bank, he said, wanted either a stamped letter on the organisation’s headed paper or a copy of the contract itself. While we all agree on the need for robust financial safeguards, these new regulations are being implemented without the customer in mind. My bank insists I need to share the contract, a confidential document. Is there any bank that lets customers look at its confidential documents? If banks cannot share their confidential documents with customers, why do they demand that customers share theirs?

There is another compelling reason why this is unacceptable, and the Bank of Uganda needs to address it. Data breaches and leaks are all too common. onfidential documents routinely find their way onto social media. The bank’s request felt intrusive, risky and unnecessary. Commercial banks and the Bank of Uganda need to move with the times. In this digital age, requesting documents with physical stamps means your policy is stuck in the 1960s. Many international organisations no longer use physical stamps — official email is proof enough. The inconsistencies also surprised me. My bank allowed me to withdraw money once and then froze the account for “verification”. If my account was truly suspicious, why was I allowed to withdraw money the first time without questions?

If the bank already holds a copy of my National ID from the registration (in 2019) and reactivation process (in 2025), why must I attach the same ID again when the organisation that hired me writes to them? I have wasted days shuttling back and forth, explaining what should have been obvious: I am a consultant, I did work and I got paid. But this experience is not unique to me. Many customers have faced similar frustrations. I think we can do better by doing the following:

First, banks and the Bank of Uganda should modernise verification standards. Do not insist on physical stamps when international organisations rely on digital correspondence.

Second, balance oversight with the rights of customers. Freezing an account after one unanswered call is indefensible. Use email, SMS, WhatsApp before taking drastic action. Third, show respect for customer confidentiality. It is intrusive to demand full contracts when invoices and engagement letters already exist. Protect money, preserve dignity and restore public trust.





Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former

Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk



