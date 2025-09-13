When courts become crime scenes, legal practice becomes impossible

There is a general problem with legal practice in Uganda, and this is largely due to some incompetent judicial officers who preside over our courts.

Failure to breathe life into the principle of judicial independence is the highest form of incompetence in the resolution of government-citizen conflicts. These courts are killing legal practice, and sometimes I sympathise with my colleagues who face such judicial officers.

A person has been disappeared by the State rogues, and his or her lawyer applies for the habeas corpus subjiciendum, and the judge postpones ruling on it? The nature of such an application is that it is supposed to be handled with utmost urgency, even when the judge is still in his pyjamas in the comfort of his home.

In other countries, such applications are, due to their nature concerning a person’s life and liberty, called pyjama applications and are granted immediately without any ado. The law anticipates that life, rights, and emergencies are not encapsulated in the court calendars, rooms and furniture, so the judicial officer is empowered to use their authority entrusted to them by law and society, to act immediately.

A person is smuggled into court half-dead because of torture, in blatant contempt of the 48-hour constitutional rule and the absolute nature of laws against torture. The presiding judicial officer fails to enforce human rights or protect the individual from the State’s impunity, and instead remands them. Such a judicial officer should never dare to identify themselves as a dispenser of justice.

Someone is kidnapped from Kenya, smuggled into Uganda, hauled before a kangaroo court, and later dragged to the civil courts even before investigations are complete. The judicial officer fails to enforce the suspect’s human rights or address the glaring procedural injustices, but instead dismisses every application for the suspect’s liberty, denies him bail, and consigns him back to prison.

How do these people sleep at night? What baffles me is that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) protests against bail applications of some critics of the regime while knowing that the case they have against them is purely manufactured and has zero chance of securing a conviction.

They also forget about their role in enforcing human rights, pursuant to UN Guidelines on the Role of Prosecutors (1990), Standards of Professional Responsibility and Model Protocol on Human Rights for Public Prosecutors.

One must ask: why do judicial officers issue remand orders and deny bail in cases of human rights violations and political persecution disguised as prosecution, all while knowing there is no evidence against the accused, yet when the Constitution provides for a fair trial, bars detention beyond 48 hours, and the Human Rights (Enforcement) Act and other statutes pari materia empower the same courts to order immediate release?

In a properly functioning country, when someone is suspected of a crime, investigations come first. If police find direct or corroborative evidence, the individual is either arrested or summoned to answer questions.

By the time the file is handed to the prosecution, the evidence is reviewed by the court to assess whether a conviction is even possible. If not, the file is closed; if so, the accused is summoned to answer the charges in court, and if found innocent, receives adequate compensation.

In Uganda, however, it appears some judicial officers have abandoned their duty and instead serve as dispensers of punitive orders for a brutal regime. Since the State cannot secure a conviction, at least the accused must be arbitrarily punished with remands and bail denial. The role of a government is to protect citizens, not oppress them when they air out grievances.

A dysfunctional Judiciary is a wreck on wheels, a vehicle rattling in a dangerous mechanical condition. It will never carry you safely to your chosen destination; it will either hurl you toward your creator or abandon you crippled by the roadside, and such a Judiciary does not just stall justice, it maims it, and with it the very practice of law.