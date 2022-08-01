When courts fail

Under the watchful eye and heavy grip of President Daniel Arap Moi, the Kenyan Judiciary was under his total control. His wishes were directives and commands to the Judiciary. The Judiciary served his whims, extending to his associates in government and business. Human rights violations were rampant and courts were just an extension of the repressive regime.

Fast forward, President Moi’s tyranny ended. The Chief Justice was forced to retire and 23 judges of the Court of Appeal and High Court were suspended, in addition to 82 magistrates in 2003. Even then, chaos ensued in 2007 after the presidential election, and the country took a turn leading to a new Constitution and reforming the Judiciary from the nature of appointment of judges, the guarantee of security of tenure, cementing the independence of the Judiciary with the guts to overturn a presidential election without resorting to chaos.

When institutions collapse, the Judiciary remains the only hope. Therefore, at no point should Justice be under siege, borrowing the words of Prof Makau Mutua. It has been written that judicial power is derived from the people and exercised on behalf of the people. It is so deep that it should not only be said but analysed with care and caution by those appointed and entrusted with judicial power.

The framers of Uganda’s Constitution envisage an independent Judiciary and respect for the Constitution. Some errors were made, like concentrating too much power on appointments of the Judicial Service Commission and judges to the President.

Under authoritarian rule, courts of law are not always just, and on many occasions, courts error on purpose to serve the interests of the regime. To error is human in an ideal world. In the administration of justice, this informs the foundation of legal processes such as review, revision, and appeals as circumstance might require.

The appeal structure may not necessarily mean justice will be served when a person appeals. This can be due to the capture of courts in their hierarchy from the Magistrate Courts to the Supreme Court. This manifests itself in politically charged matters, which are the actual test of judicial independence.

The problem is that in a country with abusive constitutionalism, a simple business transaction can easily turn political, with “godfathers” and compradors pulling in different directions or to the very least, notably some connected people desecrating the rights of others. The ideal is that judicial officers should dispense justice to everyone without fear of retribution, stalling their promotion or without a motivation of seeking an appointment or promotion in return of dishing out injustice.

We should all worry that the independence of the Judiciary is consistently eroding. If the people in whose name judicial power is derived and exercised do not trust the courts, mob justice takes shape. Independent courts of law in functioning democracies are gatekeepers of peace and national stability. Captured courts of law are building blocks of chaos.

Maximilien Robespierre warned that “People do not judge in the same way as courts of law; they do not hand down sentences, they throw thunderbolts; they do not condemn kings, they drop them back into the void; and this justice is worth just as much as that of the courts.”

The brutal reality is that people are hurting. Courts would be their refuge and source of relief. Sun Tzu in the Art of War said ‘When you surround an army, leave an outlet free. Do not press a desperate foe too hard’. Judicial capture would amount to this and the consequence is chaos.

In the chaos, the rulers barely survive or they insulate themselves and expose their enablers bare. I am aware that there has been a cost to asserting judicial independence. Former Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka allegedly paid the cost with his life. The story continued that with a less independent Judiciary, war and chaos ensued. The current judicial capture is not safe for those capturing, the enablers, and the country at large. It is acting like the bourbons who had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.