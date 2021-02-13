When hits just keep coming and sorry is not enough

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

In just one morning this week, we had to deal with the news that a chopper had fallen out of the sky and a young captain and mother of one had perished in the accident. Her colleague was nursing terrible injuries and the two trainees were not the only ones whose aircraft has crashed recently.

Capt Busingye is the second service personnel to die in a crash in as many months and more than just their two choppers have gone down since.

And then came the news that a new strain of coronavirus is here. It is not clear yet if we should be extremely worried or not, but coming on the back of 15 bodies unceremoniously dumped by some rogue characters in a village in Mpigi and loud whispers about drone sightings leaves one feeling like we are stuck in an action movie so fast even the makers of Wakaliwood’s Who killed Captain Alex? could not have written the script for this one.

Just before all this, on February 10, the State minister for ICT and National Guidance appropriately tweeted that internet and social media services had been fully restored, only they were not fully restored as we later discovered via the telecom companies.

This was fortunate in a way because following the rumours that had been going around for days that social media was back on, some of us had bought OTT and it all ended in tears when we could not tweet, Facetime or download stuff.

So the State minister’s choice to make the announcement on Twitter was a smart move. I wonder if that choice was informed by the knowledge that the rest of us would soon be banging our heads against the wall that still blocks access to Facebook. Imagine a social media user cruising through the platforms, with all of it smooth sailing until he or she ends upon a pathway that leads to Facebook and then “wham,” the Facebook ban slaps them in the face.

This is still very hard to get used to. Besides, isn’t it some kind of breach when it comes to what we paid for in OTT versus what we get? Anyway, while everything else is moving at high speed, it has taken us nearly a month to get to this internet new normal and I suppose we should be grateful and brace ourselves for another long wait before social media is actually fully restored.

Advertisement

As today is Valentine’s Day, allow me to use the analogy of a lover. As things stand, many of the pedestrians on the streets of social media are like a cynical and bitter lover. There is a lot of grumbling, bickering and the subject of social media shutdown opens old wounds. For many, this is a place of business and they have been showing up every once in a while to check on their businesses and other transactions only to be told the lockdown has been extended.

It is going to take more than a tweet saying “sorry for the inconveniences” to make this relationship right. These internet lovers are going to need the offending partner to buy flowers, chocolate, pay for a lot of other expensive stuff alongside apologising profusely several times a day for months before this partner can even catch a whiff of forgiveness. The list of grievances is long: lost data, lost fees in OTT, emotional trauma, lost income and a host of other things unforeseen.

And while we wait for social media to be whole again, everything else is happening so fast, we can hardly keep up.

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com