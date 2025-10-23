When longevity breeds fragility: Uganda’s 40-year political crossroads

As Uganda approaches the 40th anniversary of National Resistance Movement (NRM) rule, the country stands at a historic inflection point. Four decades in power is no ordinary milestone, it marks both the endurance of one of Africa’s longest-serving governments and the emergence of deep structural fatigue within its governance system.

This political season, as campaigns gather momentum toward 2026, Uganda faces a moment of reckoning: whether to renew its democratic and fiscal institutions or to continue stretching a model that is showing signs of internal stress. Political theorist Peter Turchin’s structural-demographic theory offers a useful lens for interpreting Uganda’s present dynamics.

The theory holds that societies experience long cycles of integration and disintegration shaped by three slow-moving forces: popular immiseration, elite overproduction, and fiscal stress. When these converge, political systems enter late-stage turbulence marked by declining social cohesion and intensifying intra-elite rivalry. Uganda today reflects many features of this late-cycle phase.

Uganda’s demography is both a promise and a ticking clock. With a median age of about 17, the country’s population is among the youngest in the world. Uganda’s next leadership, NRM or otherwise, must treat the youth not as a security risk but as a development partner. Campaign rhetoric must shift from distributing cash and T-shirts to presenting costed youth employment and innovation plans that are transparently funded.

Turchin’s second driver -- elite overproduction, occurs when the number of elites and aspirants outpaces available positions. Uganda’s political economy fits this description almost perfectly.

The Cabinet currently counts over 80 ministers; the number of districts has ballooned from 39 in 1990 to more than 140 today. These administrative units serve not only governance purposes but also absorb political demand. Yet, each expansion deepens fiscal pressure, dilutes oversight, and breeds more elite competition.

Patronage-based inclusion has long underpinned the NRM’s stability. The regime faces a choice to either reform by professionalising public service and trimming political excess, or risk implosion through internal rivalries and unsustainable payrolls. An effective reform would cap Cabinet size, rationalise districts, and reintroduce meritocratic recruitment across the civil service.

Fiscal stress, the third component of Turchin’s model, is becoming visible in Uganda’s macroeconomy. Debt servicing consumes a third of the National Budget, leaving little room for development spending. Tax revenue remains shy of 14 percent of GDP, well short of the 15 percent benchmark for a sustainable State.

When governments can no longer expand the fiscal pie, they resort to extracting more from the same base, often through regressive taxes, or to borrowing domestically at high interest rates, stifling access to credit by the private sector through costly and unprofitable financing instruments.

The campaign period must, therefore, be rooted in fiscal realism. Political parties should be compelled to publish mid-term fiscal commitments aligned with their manifestos, detailing what can be funded domestically and what depends on external financing. This would curb the recurring cycle of overpromising and under-delivery that has eroded public trust. For nearly four decades, the NRM’s legitimacy rested on its liberation credentials and delivery of peace and stability. But legitimacy built on history must eventually be renewed through performance, fairness, and credible institutions. The removal of presidential terms and age limits in 2005 and 2017, respectively, marked a turning point. The process extended continuity but eroded the moral compact that once bound State and citizen.

A forward-looking manifesto should, therefore, include a constitutional renewal clause: a public commitment to reintroduce term limits and age ceilings for all top offices. The 2026 elections should not be a referendum on the past but a dialogue about the future. The campaign season is an opportunity to reset Uganda’s political culture away from fear and transactional politics toward ideas and accountability. This means respecting the freedoms of expression, assembly, and media. Lifting restrictions on social media and ensuring equitable access to public platforms. This would not weaken the State, instead it would strengthen legitimacy. Therefore, the NRM campaign narratives should pivot from “protecting gains” to “renewing governance.” Expanded infrastructure, relative peace, and regional influence, are undeniable.

The most patriotic act the NRM can undertake in its fifth decade is to institutionalise renewal from within, to hand the baton not because it is forced to, but because it chooses to. That would transform Uganda’s 40-year story from a tale of endurance into one of maturity. Uganda’s next chapter will depend less on who wins the 2026 elections and more on whether its political and elite class can transcend zero-sum thinking.



