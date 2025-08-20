When one man decides for a nation

On August 2, 2025, a letter surfaced from State House addressed to the Prime Minister. In it, President Museveni personally approves a private businessman’s unsolicited proposal to redevelop, “beautify” and drain the Nakivubo Channel in Kampala. In the President’s own words, the proposal is “godly” and should be allowed to proceed. He instructs ministries and agencies to “help him execute.” At first glance, this may look like the President simply endorsing a well-meaning idea to fix a critical urban drainage problem. But looked at more closely, it reveals something much more troubling: the steady replacement of institutions with personal rule.

The stakes

Nakivubo Channel is not a roadside ditch. It is the central drainage artery of Kampala. Every rainy season, thousands of residents and businesses are affected by flooding linked to the channel. Redeveloping it requires specialised expertise: engineers, hydrologists, urban planners, environmental scientists, financial regulators. The stakes are environmental, social, and economic. Uganda has institutions established by law to handle such issues. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has the mandate to plan and manage the city. The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) is charged with reviewing environmental risks.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) exists to guarantee open competition and value for money. Parliament has the constitutional power to appropriate public resources and oversee government projects. All of these processes and checks exist to ensure that development is technically sound, legally grounded, and publicly accountable.

One letter, many problems

With a single letter, the President sweeps all of that aside. Instead of institutions making evidence-based decisions, one businessman is handpicked and told to “execute.” This raises fundamental questions:

• By what authority does the President allocate a multimillion-dollar public project to one individual without competition?

• Where is the feasibility study to confirm that covering the channel is safe, effective, and environmentally sustainable?

• Who ensures value for money when no competitive bidding is allowed?

• What happens to accountability if Parliament, KCCA, Nema, and PPDA are reduced to bystanders? This is not governance. It is arbitrariness dressed up as decisiveness.

The erosion of institutions The danger here is bigger than Nakivubo. It is about the hollowing out of institutions. Every time a presidential directive overrides due process, the message is clear: expertise does not matter, laws do not matter, and procedures do not matter. What matters is access to the President’s pen.

The President is not an engineer. He is not a procurement authority. He is not a city planner. By acting as all of these rolled into one, he undermines the very institutions that give governance legitimacy. In the long run, this makes it harder to solve real problems, because decisions are no longer based on evidence, competition, or accountability—they are based on patronage.

Development by favour

Supporters may argue: What is wrong with a businessman using his own money to clean up a channel? But let us be clear: this is not philanthropy. The letter explicitly allows him to “recover his money” by building commercial properties on top of the channel. That is not charity. That is a public-private deal, made behind closed doors, without any public scrutiny. Such deals carry risks. What if the works are substandard? What if floods worsen downstream? What if commercial interests override public safety? Who is liable if lives and livelihoods are lost? When decisions are made by favour instead of procedure, the public bears the cost.

The limits of presidential power

Uganda’s Constitution does not give the President unlimited power. Article 99 makes him head of state and government. But procurement is guided by the PPDA Act. Environmental regulation is under Nema. City planning is under KCCA. Public finance is overseen by Parliament. These are not optional. They are legal obligations. By usurping these functions, the President undermines not just institutions but the Constitution itself. Personal power is being exercised where institutional power is required.

Why it matters

The letter on Nakivubo Channel may look like a small administrative issue. But it is emblematic of something larger. When a nation’s future depends not on transparent processes but on the President’s personal approval of “godly” proposals, democracy weakens and corruption flourishes. Ugandans deserve more than personal rule. They deserve a system where the best ideas are tested by experts, where public projects are awarded competitively, and where accountability is not optional. That is how countries develop sustainably.

A call for accountability

Parliament should summon the relevant ministers and agencies to explain how such a directive can be implemented without violating procurement, environmental, and planning laws. Civil society must demand that KCCA and Nema fulfil their statutory duties. Citizens should ask: if our institutions cannot manage a drainage channel, what can they manage? The President may believe he is being decisive. But true leadership is not about single-handedly choosing winners and losers. It is about strengthening systems so that they work whether or not one man is in power.

Uganda has the laws, the institutions, and the technical expertise. What it lacks is the political will to let them work. The Nakivubo Channel is a mirror. In it, we see the reflection of a governance crisis: the substitution of rule of law with rule of man. And until that changes, no amount of “beautification” will fix the rot.

Ms Winnie Byanyima is a former Member of Parliament for Mbarara Municipality.



