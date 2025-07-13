When press freedom is under siege

As Kenyans took to the streets on June 25 in commemoration of last year's anti-tax demonstrations, I followed CNN’s Larry Madowo’s reporting. The demonstrations in 2024 forced the withdrawal of a controversial Finance Bill that raised taxes.

However, according to Mr Madowo, many of Kenya’s youth were still enraged over several cases of alleged police brutality, including the death of a teacher in police custody and the shooting of an unarmed street vendor. By the end of the Wednesday, June 25, at least 16 people had been killed and about 400 were left nursing injuries, according to Amnesty International Kenya.

But another area of concern of the day was the attack on press freedom. The Communications Authority of Kenya shut down the signals of three independent TV stations, including NTV Kenya, after they defied a controversial order to stop live broadcasts of the anti-government demonstrations.

Just imagine the Kenyan press under siege, how would the world have known about the deaths, injuries, and destruction of properties? How would police’s highhandedness and use of excessive force be exposed if no one was allowed to report about the protests?

As a result of being exposed, President William Ruto has directed police to shoot protesters in the legs – ensuring they are incapacitated – but not killed. Mr Larry Madowo, 38, who plies his trade at CNN, is a former BBC North America reporter and Kenya Television (KTV) correspondent, and is an example of the fine journalists East Africa has produced.

However, they have risen in a region where attacks on journalists and journalism are on the rise. In 2023, Amnesty International reported that authorities across East and Southern Africa escalated their attacks against journalists to suppress reporting of corruption and human rights violations throughout 2022.

Reports of journalists being targeted and new laws introduced to criminalise journalism are commonplace in our region. It takes courage and commitment from Mr Madowo and the thousands of journalists who stand firm by the principles of truthfulness, transparency and accountability when keeping the world informed about what is happening in our region.

Our journalists go beyond reporting and utilise their social media channels to counter misinformation and disinformation. They fact-check official narratives, like what happened in Kenya, where police claimed that a victim had attacked a police station yet it was far from the truth.

Journalism is a pillar of accountable governance in our societies and should be protected. In this era, where governments and some entities are compromising journalists and turning them into public relations machines, we need journalism to stand for the truth.

In this era of the internet and Artificial Intelligence (AI), where fabricated stories have become breaking news and escalated misinformation, journalists should be there to give us the facts.

In this era of citizen journalism, where anyone with a smartphone can break news, leading to the rise of fake news, journalism has never been more important.

I appeal to society to stand tall and protect journalists who have dedicated their lives to informing and educating us, because by protecting them, we protect our freedoms and societies. However, it's upon journalists to be candid enough and be professional to separate journalism from activism and public relations, lest they become bloggers for hire.

Governments and media houses must always ensure that journalists are protected, which is critical towards creating public awareness, transparency, truthfulness and accountability. There is no real democracy without safeguarding freedom of the press, the independence and viability of the media.

Mr Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.








