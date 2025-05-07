When press freedom suffers, our normal brand is crisis

We continue to commemorate World Press Freedom Day this month of May. Predictably, there are many stories about press freedom and how crucial it is for democracy. In the last week, there have been many calls to respect media freedom. There were discussions and declarations in many forms, to appreciate the role of media. It is all good. Just like we do in March when it’s all about women’s empowerment, we can say as much as possible this month about press freedom.

It may just be for the record so that the next generation of journalists can reflect on it. Soon it will all be forgotten. I reflect on what has become of our media system. So much is said of what has remained of journalism and its relevance at a time when technologies impact the industry in major ways without evaluating the media system itself. We wonder what the mission of journalism is today. How journalists respond to our everyday truth is a big dilemma. We also wonder if being fair, transparent, and objective still holds at the centre.

And, we ask ourselves if telling the truth is still critical and noble or if the truth can be relativized when the stakes are high. In the past, whether we believed in the authoritarian or libertarian press theory, leaned towards the social responsibility of the press or communist press ideals, in there lay its critical role regardless of the system in which it played and for whom it worked. The mission of journalism seemed clear to all.

It was not doubted, that the watchdog role or to be a mirror of society was critical. It was not lost on many that social transformation was at the heart of the stories journalists told. It was always an honor and privilege to be a journalist. Most people who made a living doing journalism had pride in that without much economic reward. Journalists were the good shepherds. They uncovered scandals that left those in power shifting in their expensive seats across the globe. Even under difficult circumstances, there was still something to celebrate about it, never watered down.

Journalists went against the grain and did the unusual. It gave journalism a rare power – the power to hold others to account. There was a time when it was ingrained in every journalist that the most important work of their lives was to tell the truth. That often meant to participate in creating a better future for humanity which was a moral responsibility. Good journalists inherently despised impunity, injustice and inconsistencies in governing systems and society.

To be a good journalist meant a lot for many and was aspirational. Freedom of the press was a great facilitator of other freedoms – freedom of expression in general, of movement because the information is key and enhanced the rights to life, food, work and participation in the democratic life among others. A free press and democratization were in part, tied to the hip and guaranteed the quest for social justice. Journalists saw themselves as voices of the voiceless and brought to life stories that mattered in the lives of ordinary people.

Society looked up to journalists to investigate what is beneath the surface. It seemed clear, that the mission of journalism was to tell the truth with honesty and transparency and to stand by the truth. People took journalism seriously. Then enter changes in media systems. Whether driven by technology or paranoia of leaders in our society who over-regulate, we can appreciate that something is giving way with journalism.

The expectation that further democratization of the media space enabled by technology would bring greater days may have disappeared in thin air. Many had hoped that as radio became available to multiple actors beyond government in much greater numbers, a better use of the medium as a public sphere would permeate society. Many are disappointed that radio continues to underperform in many areas. Enter the internet, the new public sphere. Even women celebrated that this would be a space where few would dare to control the voices of the poor or keep women out and that even female journalists would thrive.

Yet we know that the press in some parts of the world is under siege. And the internet can be shut down at crucial moments. Understanding the media system as a whole is thus complicated by a world system where the truth is increasingly relativized. What it means is that as press freedom suffers when the press is under siege by governments or their military, associated freedoms suffer even more. Our moral responsibility towards the public interest and what it means gets to crossroads. The biggest asset for journalists – the ability to remain intolerant to injustice, impunity and inconsistencies in our systems begins to slowly die while public values diminish under their sad watch. We tell our journalists, no story is worth your life. We accept that our normal brand is crisis. Then there will be no stories. We ought to value the press and good journalism more than ever.





Emilly Comfort Maractho, PhD.