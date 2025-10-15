When rural women thrive, Uganda thrives

Every October 15, the world celebrates the International Day of Rural Women. But for millions of Ugandan women who till the land, save seeds, and sustain families, this is more than a symbolic date; it is a reminder that their resilience remains one of the country’s most undervalued resources. Across Uganda’s countryside, women form the backbone of the nation’s food system.

They make up over 75 percent of the agricultural workforce, cultivating the crops that feed households and fuel local markets. Yet their contributions continue to exist in the shadows of inequality. While women dominate the fields, fewer than a quarter hold land titles. Most lack collateral to access credit or buy better tools. In a changing climate, these gaps are no longer just about fairness; they are about survival. Rural women are both the custodians of Uganda’s food security and the first responders to climate stress — yet they are still the least resourced to adapt.

Uganda’s farmers, particularly women, are already confronting the full force of climate disruption: erratic rainfall, soil infertility, and crop losses that threaten livelihoods. When water or fuelwood grows scarce, it is women who walk longer distances, juggle care work, and bear the brunt of hunger when harvests fail.

The gender gap in agriculture is not merely a social issue — it is an economic one. Studies show that if women farmers had the same access to productive resources as men, yields could increase by 20 to 30 percent, potentially lifting 150 million people out of hunger globally.

Across Africa, the picture is similar. In countries like Kenya, Malawi, and Rwanda, initiatives that support women with access to finance and regenerative agriculture training have transformed communities. Farmers adopting composting, intercropping, and water-conservation practices report higher yields and restored soils. These approaches do not just protect the environment; they empower women to become local leaders in sustainable farming. Uganda can draw lessons from such examples — that empowering rural women is one of the most effective ways to secure food systems in the face of climate volatility.

Projects are already proving this model works. These projects partner with small and medium enterprises to integrate women into value chains, helping them move from subsistence to commercial farming. Uganda’s government and private sector have a critical role to play in scaling up such initiatives. Policies must go beyond promises of gender mainstreaming to concrete actions: enforcing women’s land rights, expanding access to affordable agricultural credit, and providing extension services tailored to women’s needs.

Rural finance should move closer to women through digital platforms, village savings groups, and micro-loans designed around farming cycles. Moreover, public-private partnerships in agriculture should deliberately include women-led cooperatives and enterprises as core implementers. The private sector can be a catalyst by sourcing directly from women farmers, offering contract farming opportunities, and supporting mentorship networks for rural women entrepreneurs.

Empowering women also means addressing social barriers. In many communities, cultural norms still restrict women’s ownership of property or decision-making over family resources. Programmes that engage men and community leaders as allies in gender equality are showing positive results. The gains from empowering rural women extend beyond the household. They touch nearly every Sustainable Development Goal. When women have resources and agency, child nutrition improves, school attendance rises, and rural economies become more vibrant.

Their stewardship of natural resources ensures Uganda’s landscapes remain productive for generations to come. Simply put, gender equality is the most effective form of climate adaptation we can invest in. On this International Day of Rural Women, we are reminded that behind every successful harvest and every resilient community stands a woman whose labour sustains it. Uganda’s food security and climate stability depend on whether we choose to recognise and invest in her.

Mr Derrick Kitibwa is a communications specialist



