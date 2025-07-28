When the gun replaced the State

When the National Resistance Army (NRA) captured power in 1986, many Ugandans sighed with relief. After years of civil war, coups, and foreign-backed transitions, Yoweri Museveni’s arrival in Kampala was seen by many as the long-awaited beginning of political order. Yet, while the regime promised a break from past militarism, it quickly became clear that this was not a retreat from military rule, but a refinement of it.

To Museveni’s credit, his early years included efforts to professionalise the army. The newly renamed Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) underwent formal training, and military discipline improved. Yet the underlying logic of statecraft remained unchanged: power would continue to flow from the gun. Unlike his predecessors, Museveni did not use the military to terrorise civilians en masse. Instead, he pursued a subtler strategy: embedding soldiers into the machinery of the State.

The army moved from barracks to boardrooms, from the battlefield to Parliament. Soldiers began to occupy positions in ministries, local governments, and even semi-civilian institutions like the Electoral Commission and the National Planning Authority. This wasn’t incidental. Museveni often described the army as the “core of the State” and frequently reminded citizens that the UPDF was “a people’s army”, different from the repressive forces of the past. Yet, paradoxically, it was precisely this moral legitimacy that allowed the UPDF to expand its reach with little resistance.

By the 2000s, the military was no longer just a security actor; it had become a development partner. The Operation Wealth Creation programme, originally a civilian agricultural initiative, was placed under the direct control of a General, Museveni’s brother. The UPDF Engineering Brigade was tasked with constructing roads, bridges, and public buildings, projects that would typically fall under civilian ministries.

President Museveni demonstrates the use of a gun and winning a war to ministers at the retreat in Kyankwanzi in the past. At the end of each retreat, the President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief, uses the gun anology to call for focus on key targets, prioritisation and resources. PPU PHOTO

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, soldiers were deployed to manage health logistics, food distribution, and enforcement of curfews. This militarisation of development blurred the lines between civilian and military life. Where government institutions were weak, underfunded, or distrusted, the army was brought in as a “disciplined” alternative. But this logic is flawed. It not only reflects a lack of faith in civilian governance, it normalises the idea that soldiers are more suited to governing society than trained professionals in medicine, agriculture, engineering, or education.

The ideological groundwork was reinforced through education and social programming. Young people were enrolled in military-patriotism camps, exposed to lectures on national discipline and ideological purity. The implication was clear: to be a good citizen, one must think like a soldier. Even language changed, terms like “command,” “deployment,” and “enemies of progress” entered the civic lexicon.

Meanwhile, security forces increasingly took centre stage in electoral processes and political life. Civilian protests were met with teargas, rubber bullets, and in several tragic cases, live bullets. The militarisation of law enforcement blurred the role of police as protectors of rights and instead cast them as an extension of state control.

This wasn’t just about security; it was about national imagination. The idea of the civilian as the primary actor in governance eroded. The soldier became the fixer, the symbol of stability, the face of the nation. Uganda had not just militarised its politics; it had militarised its identity. And yet, the irony remains: the UPDF today is arguably more stable and disciplined than the political class it props up.

Surveys over the years have shown that many Ugandans express more trust in the army than in Parliament or political parties, a telling indictment of how civilian institutions have lost public confidence.

This trust is not universal, but it reflects a common belief that the army, however imperfect, appears more disciplined and predictable than those elected to serve. Uganda has thus reached a dangerous threshold: a country not governed by martial law but by military normalcy. The generals are not in hiding.

They are in suits, in Parliament, on company boards, and university councils. Power is not seized; it is managed through ranks and protocol. In the final essay, we ask the uncomfortable question: Can Uganda ever demilitarise? Or has the uniform become the new symbol of authority—quietly replacing the robe, the ballot, and the briefcase?

The writer, Gertrude Kamya Othieno, is a Political Sociologist/Writer

Alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science