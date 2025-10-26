When the Judiciary failed post-independence Uganda

A fortnight ago, I published a piece in this paper titled: ‘Have we decolonised the legal system?’ I called for the decolonisation of the Judiciary to make it more transparent and Africanise its procedures. In this, and subsequent pieces, I examine the performance of the Judiciary in constitutional transformation over different phases: Post-independence stage (1962 – 1966); Republican stage (1967 – 1971); Era of Idi Amin (1971 – 1979); The new republic stage (1980 – 1986); The era of “liberation” (1986 to to-date).

The Judiciary has been a key player at all these stages. This piece examines the role played during the post-independence stage. As the Union Jack was lowered and Uganda’s new colourful flag hoisted, the mood was that transformation had come. The 1962 Constitution entrenched the doctrine of separation of powers, creating the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary.

The Judiciary was given considerable powers to check the other organs. Nonetheless, in what was residual colonialism, the High Court was to administer justice in the name of Her Majesty, the Queen of England. The exception being when it sat either in Ankole, Buganda or Bunyoro, to act in the name of the king of that respective kingdom. Moreover, appeals from the High Court went to the Privy Council sitting in England.

The opportunity for the courts to demonstrate their prowess came during the 1966 Crisis. The crisis was fermented by the failure of the 1962 Constitution to balance power between the Central Government and the Buganda Kingdom and to consolidate Uganda as a single unit. Milton Obote had commanded Idi Amin, the Army Commander, to invade the Palace of Buganda and remove the Kabaka, who was forced into exile.

With respect to the exercise of judicial power, two events would put the courts to the test. On February 22, 1966, some ministers were arrested and deported to Karamoja. This was due to their role in seeking to censure Obote. They accused Obote and Amin of smuggling gold from Zaire (DR Congo). The ministers were Grace Ibingira, Mathias Ngobi, Emmanuel Lumu, Balaki Kirya, and George Magezi, and later Cuthbert Obwangor.

Government, mimicking the colonial administration, used a colonial law, the Deportation Act, which allowed for the arrest and “deportation” to other parts of Uganda of persons considered to be undesirable. The ministers were later returned to Buganda, only to be re-arrested under the Emergency (Detention) Regulations, operating only in Buganda.

The second incident was from a debate in the Buganda Lukiiko, where a resolution was passed giving the Central Government an ultimatum to vacate Buganda. One of the most vocal members in the meeting was Michael Matovu. Matovu, together with other members, were arrested, joining the Cabinet ministers in Luzira. The crisis was now at a swell level. Courts had to step in, first opportunity since independence to prove relevance.

Ibingira and the ministers challenged their arrest, deportation and re-arrest. Their case came to be known Grace Ibingira & Others vs Uganda. The case had two subplots: In the first plot, on appeal, the East African Court of Appeal found the Deportation Act invalid. The Court referred the matter back to the High Court to consider the writ of habeas corpus. Instead, the ministers were airlifted to Entebbe and re-arrested. Their challenge following this formed the second subplot. On Appeal before the East African Court, the Court affirmed the legality of the writ of habeas corpus (produce a person detained without due process to the court, dead or alive). This was the case even when habeas was not written in the Constitution. But now, habeas is in the Constitution.

The Lukiiko group also sued in the case of Uganda v Commissioner of Prisons, now commonly known as Ex parte Matovu. The Matovus based their challenge on the legality of the constitutional order under which they were detained. They argued that the government at the time of their detention was illegal. This is because it abrogated the 1962 Constitution and, in its place, adopted the 1966 Interim Constitution (pigeon-hole constitution). The Constitution had been adopted without debate by a Parliament surrounded by the army. Members found copies of the draft in their pigeon holes.

The case failed, the court holding that a government that comes to power through a successful revolution becomes legal. This is because the revolution puts in place a new legal order, sweeping aside the old. In other words, the Court was saying that a government that comes to power unconstitutionally, once it establishes effective control, becomes legal. The Court also said that it was not its place to rule on the legality of government, as this was a political question: “any decision by the judiciary as to the legality of the government would be far reaching, disastrous and wrong because the question was a political one”.

The two cases have had an indelible mark on constitutionalism in Uganda. The cases gave legality to the arbitrary exercise of political power and the unconstitutional change of government. Since then, the courts have remained reluctant to challenge the legality of a ruling government. This is what Prof Oloka-Onyango has described as the Ghost of Ex parte Matovu – a Ghost Uganda has failed to exorcise. I have analysed the two cases in my forthcoming Book entitled: Judicial Power, Politics and Constitutional Transformation in Uganda: Walking in and Outside the Constitution. I draw the following conclusion:

From the above analysis, the inevitable conclusion is that the Post-independence experiment of judicial transformation from 1962 to 1966 failed. What the experiment showed was that the use of force and not judicial authority would be the ultimate instrument for settling political disputes. Although the judiciary had the opportunity to redeem itself, it did not do so, unsure of the consequences.

The Ghost of Ex parte Matovu is what the Post-Independence Judiciary “gifted” Uganda. The Judiciary needs to rise beyond this and take its proper place as the guardian of constitutionalism.





By Prof Christopher Mbazira,

The writer is a legal scholar and practitioner



